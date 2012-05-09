Space odysseys
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-19 blasts off, carrying the country's first radar imaging satellite RISAT-1 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 26, 2012. The satellite weighing 1858 kg is a remote sensing satellite with a synthetic aperture radar that can penetrate clouds and picture the earth day and night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
The pilot's seat is shown at right on the flight deck of the space shuttle Endeavour at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 3, 2012. Work continues on decommissioning of Endeavour before it will travel to California to be on display at Los Angeles' California Science Center, following the closing of NASA's space shuttle program. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
A still image showing the currents near the southern tip of Africa taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012. The visualization was produced using NASA/JPL's computational model called Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean, Phase II or ECC02, a high resolution model of the global ocean and sea-ice. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft moves into place for mating underneath the space shuttle Enterprise at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Sterling, Virginia April 20, 2012 in this NASA handout photo. Enterprise, the first orbiter built for the Space Shuttle Program, was used primarily for ground and flight tests within the atmosphere. Enterprise will go on permanent display at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum in New York in June. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
A NASA Hubble Space Telescope composite image shows star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way, in this handout photo released on April 17, 2012. The Hubble telescope imaged 30 separate fields with its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys during October 2011. The star cluster contains a supernova that exploded about 10,000 years ago, blowing out gas surrounding it, according to NASA. This image is released as part of Hubble's 22nd anniversary. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern Observatory/Space Telescope Science Institute/Hubble Space Telescope et al
This artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. The brightest star in the sky is the red dwarf Gliese 667 C, which is part of a triple star system. The other two more distant stars, Gliese 667 A and B appear in the sky also to the right. Astronomers have estimated that there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calçada/Handout
This is a mosaic of the images covering the entire sky as observed by the NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), released on March 14, 2012. The WISE catalog of the entire sky meets the mission's fundamental objective. The individual WISE exposures have been combined into an atlas of more than 18,000 images covering the sky and a catalog listing the infrared properties of more than 560 million individual objects found in the images. Most of the objects are stars and galaxies, with roughly equal numbers of each. Many of them have never been seen before. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/Handout
Physicist Daniel Schildhammer gets fitted with the helmet as he wears the Aouda.X spacesuit simulator during a field test of Oesterreichisches Weltraum Forum (Austrian space forum) inside the Eisriesenhoehle (giant ice cave) at Dachstein mountain near the village of Obertraun April 28, 2012. The Aouda.X is a spacesuit simulator for manned missions to Mars, which is being developed under the Mars Analog Research Program PolAres and allows to simulate environmental conditions, a real space suit would be faced on Mars. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Camilla the rubber chicken is seen at 124,800 feet (38,039 m) above California in this NASA handout image dated March 3, 2012. During last month's solar storm a group of students called "Earth to Sky" from Bishop, California, launched a helium balloon which lifted the chicken into space to study solar radiation. Camilla, which is the mascot of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, reached the stratosphere along with a payload carrying radiation sensors, cameras, GPS trackers, a thermometer, insects and sunflower seeds. The flight took two and a half hours and reached an altitude of approximately 40 km (25 miles) before the balloon burst parachuting Camilla's spacecraft safely back to earth. REUTERS/NASA/Earth to Sky/Bishop Union High School/Handout
International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Joseph Acaba (L) and Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka (C) and Sergei Revin demonstrate their space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome May 3, 2012. The three-man team is scheduled to leave for the International Space Station on May 15. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A North Korean scientist looks at a monitor displaying a map at the satellite control centre of the Korean Committee of Space Technology on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 11, 2012. North Korea said on Wednesday it was injecting fuel into a long-range rocket ahead of a launch condemned by its neighbors and the West. The launch is set to take place between Thursday and next Monday and has prompted neighbours such as the Philippines to re-route their air traffic. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Air Force Space Command early warning system at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
VIP's on a tour look at the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Boeing Delta 4 rocket, with a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, March 28, 2012. The rocket launch was delayed for another 24 hours as the launch team observed an upper stage engine condition that will require additional time for review. The new launch time is set for Friday, March 30 from Space Launch Complex 6 at 3:38 pm (2238 GMT). REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The infrared vision of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope is shown in this handout photo released by NASA April 24, 2012. The telescope has revealed that the Sombrero galaxy, named after its appearance in visible light to a wide-brimmed hat is in fact two galaxies in one according to NASA. Previous visible-light images led astronomers to believe the Sombrero was simply a regular flat disk galaxy. Spitzer's infrared view highlights the stars and dust. This image allowed astronomers to sample the full population of stars in the galaxy, in addition to its structure. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
Undated handout photo courtesy of NASA, and made available on April 2, 2012, shows a night time view of Dubai taken by the Expedition 30 crew aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Workers prepare to launch a 45-foot paper airplane from the Pima Air and Space Museum over the desert in Eloy, Arizona March 21, 2012. One of the world's largest paper airplanes, designed by renowned engineer Art Thompson, was launched to encourage youth interest in aviation. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Handout
A mottled landscape showing the impact crater Tycho had on Earth's Moon is seen in this NASA's Hubble Telescope handout image released to Reuters May 4, 2012, taken in preparation to observe the transit of Venus across the Sun's face from June 5 to 6, 2012. The Hubble cannot look at the Sun directly, so astronomers are planning to point the telescope at Earth's moon, using it as a mirror to capture reflected sunlight and isolate the small fraction of the light that passes through Venus's atmosphere. Imprinted on that small amount of light are the fingerprints of the planet's atmospheric makeup. These observations will mimic a technique that is already being used to sample the atmospheres of giant planets outside our solar system passing in front of their stars. In the case of the Venus transit observations, astronomers already know the chemical makeup of Venus's atmosphere, and that it does not show signs of life on the planet. But the Venus transit will be used to test whether this technique will have a chance of detecting the very faint fingerprints of an Earth-like planet, even one that might be habitable for life, outside our solar system that similarly transits its own star. Venus is an excellent proxy because it is similar in size and mass to our planet. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and D. Ehrenreich (Institut de Planetologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG)/CNRS/Universite Joseph Fourier)/Handout
Russian cosmonaut Sergei Revin lies inside a centrifugal machine before a training session at the Star City space centre outside Moscow March 26, 2012. Revin, together with Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba of the U.S., is scheduled to launch a mission to the International Space Station in May. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
NASA handout image shows a self portrait from the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity covered in dust as the mission approached its fifth Martian winter, December 21 to 24, 2011. This is a mosaic of images taken by Opportunity's panoramic camera (Pancam) during the 2,111th to 2,814th Martian days, or sols. The downward-looking view omits the mast on which the camera is mounted. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State University/Handout
The Soyuz TMA-22 capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin, lands in Kazakhstan, some 88km (55 miles) north-east of Arkalyk, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Revin (R) and Genady Padalka (bottom) and U.S. astronaut Joseph Acaba take part in a training exercise at the Star City Space centre outside Moscow April 13, 2012. The three-man team is preparing for a mission to the International Space Station on May 15. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
An audience watches "The Dream is Alive" film at the IMAX Theater at Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington April 4, 2012. Two of the IMAX 70-mm large format cameras, operated by shuttle astronauts on 24 missions, were donated to the Smithsonian collection today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An employee works on an Ariane payload fairing for spacecraft at the RUAG Space production site in Zurich March 22, 2012. The Ariane and Atlas payload fairings protect satellites being launched by rockets during injection into orbit. RUAG Holding is an international technology company and comprises aviation, space, defence, security and ammunition products. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
This images as observed by the NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), released on March 14, 2012, shows the central bright cloud of dust which is the blast wave moving through interstellar space heating up dust as it goes. The blast wave travels fast -- at an average speed of about 11,000 miles per second (18,000 kilometers per second). By the time WISE took this image, the blast wave has expanded out to about a distance of 21 light-years from the original explosion. The flash of light from the explosion, traveling at the speed of light, has covered well over 300 light-years. The orange-colored echoes further out from the central remnant are from interstellar dust that was heated by the supernova flash centuries after the original explosion. The colors used in this image represent specific wavelengths of infrared light. Blue and cyan (blue-green) represent light emitted predominantly from stars at wavelengths of 3.4 and 4.6 microns. Green and red represent light mostly emitted by dust at 12 and 22 microns, respectively. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/Handout
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao