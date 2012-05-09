版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 06:50 BJT

Last of the cowboys

<p>Kail Mantle give instructions to wranglers before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Kail Mantle give instructions to wranglers before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Mmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Kail Mantle give instructions to wranglers before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle rides in a truck on her way to the wrangler camp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle rides in a truck on her way to the wrangler camp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle rides in a truck on her way to the wrangler camp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 30
<p>The belt buckle of wrangler Sara Tharp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The belt buckle of wrangler Sara Tharp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montamore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

The belt buckle of wrangler Sara Tharp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 30
<p>Wranglers travel up a train rail line during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers travel up a train rail line during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montanmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers travel up a train rail line during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 30
<p>Kail Mantle rounds up horses during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Kail Mantle rounds up horses during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, Maymore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Kail Mantle rounds up horses during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 30
<p>Wranglers gather a herd of horses off the winter range during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers gather a herd of horses off the winter range during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Thmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers gather a herd of horses off the winter range during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle chases a group of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle chases a group of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montanmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle chases a group of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 30
<p>Horses walk across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Horses walk across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Horses walk across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 30
<p>Wrangler Shad Boardman rides his horse across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler Shad Boardman rides his horse across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Thrmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler Shad Boardman rides his horse across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 30
<p>Horses run to the corrals during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Horses run to the corrals during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4,more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Horses run to the corrals during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 30
<p>Kail Mantle herds horses in a corral before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Kail Mantle herds horses in a corral before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montanamore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Kail Mantle herds horses in a corral before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 30
<p>Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 30
<p>Wrangler wait to drive a herd of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler wait to drive a herd of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler wait to drive a herd of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 30
<p>Wrangler Nate Cummins jumps into a corral full of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler Nate Cummins jumps into a corral full of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler Nate Cummins jumps into a corral full of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
14 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle separates horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle separates horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle separates horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle checks the hoof and shoes of a horse during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle checks the hoof and shoes of a horse during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Fmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle checks the hoof and shoes of a horse during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 30
<p>The spurs on a wrangler's boots during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The spurs on a wrangler's boots during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, Maymore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

The spurs on a wrangler's boots during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle sorts a herd of horses in a corral during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle sorts a herd of horses in a corral during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Formore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle sorts a herd of horses in a corral during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 30
<p>A wrangler holds a saddle horn during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A wrangler holds a saddle horn during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

A wrangler holds a saddle horn during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 30
<p>Wranglers lead a herd of wild horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers lead a herd of wild horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montanamore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers lead a herd of wild horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle chases a horse trying to break away during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle chases a horse trying to break away during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Fomore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle chases a horse trying to break away during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 30
<p>A horse shakes off after a day of riding during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A horse shakes off after a day of riding during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Monmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

A horse shakes off after a day of riding during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle enjoys a moment in the pasture with her horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle enjoys a moment in the pasture with her horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outsimore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle enjoys a moment in the pasture with her horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
23 / 30
<p>Renee Mantle (L) and Kail Mantle ride during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Renee Mantle (L) and Kail Mantle ride during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montanmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renee Mantle (L) and Kail Mantle ride during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
24 / 30
<p>Wranglers gather at camp during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers gather at camp during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 201more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers gather at camp during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
25 / 30
<p>Wranglers from left; Darin Adrian, Dr. Al Carr, Dan Lemaitre visit with Kail Mantle by the fire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers from left; Darin Adrian, Dr. Al Carr, Dan Lemaitre visit with Kail Mantle by the fire during Montmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers from left; Darin Adrian, Dr. Al Carr, Dan Lemaitre visit with Kail Mantle by the fire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
26 / 30
<p>Camp at night during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Camp at night during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Camp at night during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
27 / 30
<p>Wranglers visit by campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wranglers visit by campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wranglers visit by campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
28 / 30
<p>Wrangler Denise Boyd laughs by the campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler Denise Boyd laughs by the campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler Denise Boyd laughs by the campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
29 / 30
<p>Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during more

2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐