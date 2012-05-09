Last of the cowboys

Kail Mantle give instructions to wranglers before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart