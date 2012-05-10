Bonfires of Lag Ba-Omer

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in traditional festivities for Lag Ba'Omer near the grave of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on Mount Meron in northern Israel, May 10, 2012. Lag Ba-Omer marks the end of a plague that killed thousands of Jewish scholars in ancient times, as well as the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who had rebelled against Roman rule and is believed to be the author of the Zohar, the core text of Kabbalah mysticism. REUTERS/Nir Elias