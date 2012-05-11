版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 09:30 BJT

The next generation Mars rover

<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 12
<p>A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rovemore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
3 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
4 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
5 / 12
<p>Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos from the rover once it lands on Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessmore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos from the rover once it lands on Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
6 / 12
<p>John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science more

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
8 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test oumore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a temore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 12
<p>Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Labmore

2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Prince Charles turns weatherman

Prince Charles turns weatherman

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐