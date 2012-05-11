A heart for Haiti

Haitian girl Fabien Destine (R), 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, stands with her mother and brother near their home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. Eleven children, including Destine, will receive surgery provided by a mission of pediatric cardiovascular surgeons, doctors and nurses from France's La Chaine de L'Espoir and the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Among Haiti's population of 10 million, health officials estimate there are around 10,000 cases of rheumatic and congenital heart disease, which according to the World Health Organization are the number one cause of death globally. REUTERS/Swoan Parker