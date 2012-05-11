版本:
Mother's Day in prison

<p>A boy looks out of the bus window as he leaves his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Olga Ortiz, 55 (R) carries 11-month-old Axel on a bus to visit his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. Axel was separated from his mother Norma Ortiz, 31, at birth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mothers watch their children arrive to visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Andrew Ramos, 6, (R) hugs his mother Jacenia Perez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mothers watch their children arriving to visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Montgomery, 28, (C) hugs her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she hasn't seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Fulorise Gadson (R) of Riverside hugs her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Children draw Mother's Day cards to take to their mothers at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Levell Jones, 7, who has not seen his mother in 17 months, holds up a card at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Olga Ortiz, 55 (L) holds 11-month-old Axel after visiting his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Dugan, 31, hugs her children, Bailey Overton, 13, (L) and Ariann Rice, 11, whom she hasn't seen for a year, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Montgomery, 28, (L) hugs her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she has not seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Mothers look at photos of themselves with their children after a Mother's Day visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Montgomery, 28, (L) ties the shoelace of her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she hasn't seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A woman hugs her baby at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A sign is seen at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Huerta, 36, reads a Mother's Day card from her daughter Breeanna Huerta, 12, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A boy carries cash to visit his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Children play at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Fulorise Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Cali Farmer, 4, stands inside California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Cali Farmer, 4, (L) hugs her mother Netta Farmer at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Amanda Johnson, 31, (L) holds hands with her son Mack Darbey, 10, of Sacramento at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Levell Jones, 7, looks out of the bus window as he leaves his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Cali Farmer, 4, (L) cries as she hugs her mother Netta Farmer at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Christal Huerta, 22, (L) and Breeanna Huerta, 12, leave after visiting their mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Christal Huerta, 22, (L) and Breeanna Huerta, 12, hug each on a bus after visiting their mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Precious Espinoza, 5, stands inside California Institute for Women state prison while visiting her mother in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A boy sleeps on the bus after leaving his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Hannah Walters, 6, sits on the bus after leaving her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Hannah Walters, 6, (L) sleeps on the bus as she leaves her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Camille Glinton sits on the bus after leaving her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Shonta Montgomery, 28, waits to see her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she has not seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

