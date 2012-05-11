Mother's Day in prison
A boy looks out of the bus window as he leaves his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olga Ortiz, 55 (R) carries 11-month-old Axel on a bus to visit his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. Axel was separated from his mother Norma Ortiz, 31, at birth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mothers watch their children arrive to visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andrew Ramos, 6, (R) hugs his mother Jacenia Perez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mothers watch their children arriving to visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Montgomery, 28, (C) hugs her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she hasn't seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fulorise Gadson (R) of Riverside hugs her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children draw Mother's Day cards to take to their mothers at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Levell Jones, 7, who has not seen his mother in 17 months, holds up a card at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olga Ortiz, 55 (L) holds 11-month-old Axel after visiting his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dugan, 31, hugs her children, Bailey Overton, 13, (L) and Ariann Rice, 11, whom she hasn't seen for a year, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Montgomery, 28, (L) hugs her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she has not seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mothers look at photos of themselves with their children after a Mother's Day visit at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Montgomery, 28, (L) ties the shoelace of her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she hasn't seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman hugs her baby at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign is seen at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Huerta, 36, reads a Mother's Day card from her daughter Breeanna Huerta, 12, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy carries cash to visit his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children play at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fulorise Gadson (R) of Riverside plays with her daughter Ken'yida Draper, 7, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cali Farmer, 4, stands inside California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cali Farmer, 4, (L) hugs her mother Netta Farmer at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amanda Johnson, 31, (L) holds hands with her son Mack Darbey, 10, of Sacramento at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Levell Jones, 7, looks out of the bus window as he leaves his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cali Farmer, 4, (L) cries as she hugs her mother Netta Farmer at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christal Huerta, 22, (L) and Breeanna Huerta, 12, leave after visiting their mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christal Huerta, 22, (L) and Breeanna Huerta, 12, hug each on a bus after visiting their mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Precious Espinoza, 5, stands inside California Institute for Women state prison while visiting her mother in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy sleeps on the bus after leaving his mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hannah Walters, 6, sits on the bus after leaving her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hannah Walters, 6, (L) sleeps on the bus as she leaves her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Camille Glinton sits on the bus after leaving her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shonta Montgomery, 28, waits to see her son Levell Jones, 7, whom she has not seen in 17 months, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson