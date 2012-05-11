版本:
Ageless beauty contest

<p>Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

