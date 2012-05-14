版本:
Life in Warsaw

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An aerial view of Poland's National Stadium, which will host the opening match of the Euro 2012 soccer championship in Warsaw November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Participants take part in the Three Kings procession at Old Town in Warsaw January 3, 2010. Traditional Nativity plays such as the Three Kings organized by Catholic citizens were staged on Warsaw's streets. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A girl tries to cool off by running through a fountain in the centre of Warsaw July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

People walk at Plac Zamkowy in Warsaw's Old Town September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A monument of late Pope John Paul II stands in front of a church in Warsaw January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A man smokes outside a shoping mall in centre of Warsaw November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Students from Warsaw School of Economics attend a presentation at the Warsaw Stock Exchange September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A bear lies on an artificial stone in a zoo in Warsaw March 9, 2009. Bears in the zoo in the Polish capital do not hibernate in winter. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Women compete in a high-heel race on Nowy Swiat Street in Warsaw June 19, 2010. Hundreds of women took part in the 4th annual 150-metre (492-foot) high-heel race organised by Glamour Magazine in Warsaw on Saturday, vying for the first prize money of 10000 Polish Zloty ($3,046). REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A group of children try to burst a soap bubble near the Sigismund's Column in the Old city of Warsaw July 16, 2011. The column was built to commemorate King Zygmunt III Waza, who was of Swedish origin and famous for moving the capital of Poland from Krakow to Warsaw in the 1596. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Actors re-enact scenes from the Warsaw Uprising during World War Two in Warsaw July 26, 2008. Poland will commemorate the 64th anniversary of the uprising, a nationwide rebellion against German occupation, on August 1. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A view of Warsaw with the partially frozen Vistula River in the foreground on a cold winter day, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A couple walk on a winter night in front of the Metropolitan Business Centre designed by Norman Foster in Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A child rides on a carousel during the Christmas market at the Theatrical Institute in the center of Warsaw, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

People bask in the sun during a warm spring day in front of the Palace on the Water at Lazienki Park in Warsaw, April 8,2009. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An elderly woman holding a Polish flag passes through the military cemetery in Warsaw August 1, 2011, as Poland commemorates the 67th anniversary of the uprising, a rebellion against German occupation. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

People visit the Powazki cemetery in Warsaw during All Saints day November 1, 2007. Poles mark All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Actors take part in the re-enactment of a battle during the festival 'Battle of Klushino, 400 years', in Warsaw July 4, 2010. More than 600 participants and 130 horses took part in the event. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Francois Dumont of France (C) performs with the Symphonic Orchestra of the National Philharmonic during auditions in the finals of the 16th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Pieces of ice flow on Vistula River next to the Zeran Heat Power Station in the Bialoleka suburb of Warsaw January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A bicycle covered with snow is pictured in the center of Warsaw December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Children sleep during midday break at a nursery in Warsaw September 24, 2010. Polish nurseries do not have enough places for young children and expert say the shortfall is discouraging women from having babies, according to government officials. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A man runs with his dog along a bank of the partially frozen Vistula River in front of the national stadium in the centre of Warsaw, early morning February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A flag and flowers are left at the Monument of Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw August 1, 2007, to commemorate Hour "W", or 1700 hours (1500 GMT), the moment of the start of the Warsaw uprising in 1944. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Poles light candles next to a cross at the Pilsudski Sqare in Warsaw April 11, 2010. President Lech Kaczynski's coffin returned home to a stunned nation on Sunday, a day after he and much of the country's political and military elite perished in a plane crash in Russia. REUTERS/Wojciech Grzedzinski

