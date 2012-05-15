The oldest yoga teacher
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedformore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedformore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedformore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedfomore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14,more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedfomore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedformore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, Mamore
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
下一个
Life in Warsaw
A look at life in the Polish capital of Warsaw, home of the Euro 2012 soccer championships.
The art of Anish Kapoor
A showcase of work by Anish Kapoor, who created the spiraling red tower on London's Olympic Park.
Ageless beauty contest
An elderly beauty contest in honor of Mother's Day.
A heart for Haiti
Haitian Fabien Destine receives surgery for congenital heart disease by a team of surgeons, doctors and nurses. Health officials estimate there are around...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.