图片 | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Dumpster diners

<p>May Wollf, (L), 28, a practising 'freegan', climbs into a dumpster while Robin Pickell tears open a garbage bag in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. A 'Freegan' is someone who gathers edible food from the garbage bins of grocery stores or food stands that would otherwise have been thrown away. Freegans aim to spend little or no money purchasing food and other goods, not through financial need but to try to address issues of over-consumption and excess. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

May Wollf, (L), 28, a practising 'freegan', climbs into a dumpster while Robin Pickell tears open a garbage bag in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. A 'Freegan' is someone who gathers edible food from the garbage bins of grocery stores or food stands that would otherwise have been thrown away. Freegans aim to spend little or no money purchasing food and other goods, not through financial need but to try to address issues of over-consumption and excess. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Mya Wollf (R), 28, and Robin Pickell, 23, practising 'freegans', sort through food they recently found in a dumpster behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Mya Wollf (R), 28, and Robin Pickell, 23, practising 'freegans', sort through food they recently found in a dumpster behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Robin Pickell, 23, a 'freegan', rides her bike to different dumpsters to find edible food in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Robin Pickell, 23, a 'freegan', rides her bike to different dumpsters to find edible food in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Robin Pickell, a 'freegan', eats a green bean that was scavenged in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Robin Pickell, a 'freegan', eats a green bean that was scavenged in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a pracitsing 'freegan', looks through her fridge of scavenged food at her house in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a pracitsing 'freegan', looks through her fridge of scavenged food at her house in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Madison Dewalt, a 'freegan', prepares food that was scavenged by the household in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Madison Dewalt, a 'freegan', prepares food that was scavenged by the household in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>May Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan', cuts scavenged bread in her kitchen in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

May Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan', cuts scavenged bread in her kitchen in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>May Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan', holds a sandwich that is made entirely out of found or donated food in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

May Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan', holds a sandwich that is made entirely out of found or donated food in Vancouver, British Columbia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>May Wollf (C) and Robin Pickell (R), practising 'freegans', sort through food they plucked out of a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

May Wollf (C) and Robin Pickell (R), practising 'freegans', sort through food they plucked out of a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Robin Pickell, a practising 'freegan' who has been vegan for over four years is pictured behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Robin Pickell, a practising 'freegan' who has been vegan for over four years is pictured behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass, 23 (L) and Robin Pickell, who are both 'freegans', climb into a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass, 23 (L) and Robin Pickell, who are both 'freegans', climb into a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Robin Pickell, 23, a practising 'freegan', sorts through a dumpster for edible food in an alley behind in Vancouver, British Columbia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Robin Pickell, 23, a practising 'freegan', sorts through a dumpster for edible food in an alley behind in Vancouver, British Columbia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a practising 'freegan', sorts through a dumpster for edible food behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a practising 'freegan', sorts through a dumpster for edible food behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass (L), 23, and Robin Pickell, practising 'freegans', react to finding food in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass (L), 23, and Robin Pickell, practising 'freegans', react to finding food in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass (L), 23, and Robin Pickell, practicsing 'freegans' inspect cashew ice-cream in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass (L), 23, and Robin Pickell, practicsing 'freegans' inspect cashew ice-cream in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a practising 'freegan', eats food that she recently found in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Anna-Rae Douglass, 23, a practising 'freegan', eats food that she recently found in a dumpster behind an organic grocery store in Coquitlam, British Columbia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Mya Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan' who has been vegan for nine years, shows off her 'vegan' tattoo in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Mya Wollf, 28, a practising 'freegan' who has been vegan for nine years, shows off her 'vegan' tattoo in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

