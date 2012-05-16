版本:
中国

Nigeria's oil thieves

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A labourer operates the engine of a locally built canoe, which contains a plastic drum used in siphoning crude oil for illegal refinery, along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks and waterways in the vast delta. The underground industry is thought to be...more

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A labourer operates the engine of a locally built canoe, which contains a plastic drum used in siphoning crude oil for illegal refinery, along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks and waterways in the vast delta. The underground industry is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man carries a bucket of crude oil at an illegal refinery in the village of Isuini-biri in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man carries a bucket of crude oil at an illegal refinery in the village of Isuini-biri in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Awoba creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Awoba creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Smoke rises from an illegal crude oil refinery site in an Ogoni community in Nigeria's Niger Delta July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Smoke rises from an illegal crude oil refinery site in an Ogoni community in Nigeria's Niger Delta July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An oil slick flows at the base of a mangrove near an illegal oil refinery along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An oil slick flows at the base of a mangrove near an illegal oil refinery along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man collects crude oil from a drum at an illegal refinery in the village of Isuini-biri in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man collects crude oil from a drum at an illegal refinery in the village of Isuini-biri in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A plastic container, which contains crude oil siphoned for an illegal refinery from a flow station, is seen on a canoe along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A plastic container, which contains crude oil siphoned for an illegal refinery from a flow station, is seen on a canoe along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Ekulama creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Ekulama creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Smoke rises from an illegal oil refinery along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Smoke rises from an illegal oil refinery along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man paddles a canoe with plastic containers used to transport oil siphoned from pipelines through the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man paddles a canoe with plastic containers used to transport oil siphoned from pipelines through the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
11 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Oil surfaces on water near an illegal oil refinery in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Oil surfaces on water near an illegal oil refinery in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
12 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A signboard campaigning against oil pipeline vandalism is seen along a road in Yenagoa in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A signboard campaigning against oil pipeline vandalism is seen along a road in Yenagoa in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
13 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Awoba creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Awoba creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
14 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Labourers walk on a canoe used in siphoning crude oil for illegal refinery, after stealing the oil by tapping on a flow station, along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Labourers walk on a canoe used in siphoning crude oil for illegal refinery, after stealing the oil by tapping on a flow station, along the Diebu creek in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
15 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
16 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows locally built barges surrounded by the runoff from crude oil at an illegal oil refining site along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows locally built barges surrounded by the runoff from crude oil at an illegal oil refining site along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
17 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
18 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man's leg is coated in crude oil as he walks out of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man's leg is coated in crude oil as he walks out of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Canoes used for siphoning crude oil to illegal oil refinery are scattered on a creek in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

Canoes used for siphoning crude oil to illegal oil refinery are scattered on a creek in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
20 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
21 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man samples crude oil at the bank of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man samples crude oil at the bank of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
22 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Ekulama creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Ekulama creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
23 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
24 / 25
2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. Up to 500 people were burned alive when fuel from a vandalised pipeline exploded in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, after thieves punctured the underground pipeline to siphon fuel into a road tanker. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 17日 星期四

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. Up to 500 people were burned alive when fuel from a vandalised pipeline exploded in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, after thieves punctured the underground pipeline to siphon fuel into a road tanker. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
25 / 25

Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves 分享
重新播放
下一个

Olympic portraits

Olympic portraits
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »