Inside Facebook
A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. more
A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. more
Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan walk near Fuxing Road in Shanghai, March 27,more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan walk near Fuxing Road in Shanghai, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures during his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference imore
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures during his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments afmore
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An investor holds prospectus explaining the Facebook stock after attending a show for Facebook's initial pumore
An investor holds prospectus explaining the Facebook stock after attending a show for Facebook's initial public offering at the Four Season's Hotel in Boston, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 201more
Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People walk past a graphic on a wall at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/more
People walk past a graphic on a wall at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Xavier Schmidt of Menlo Park, has his picture taken by his parents outside Facebook's headquarters the nighmore
Xavier Schmidt of Menlo Park, has his picture taken by his parents outside Facebook's headquarters the night before the company's IPO launch, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 1more
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees play a game of chess at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galmore
Employees play a game of chess at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook Inc. COO Sheryl Sandberg arrives at New York City's Sheraton Hotel with other Facebook executives,more
Facebook Inc. COO Sheryl Sandberg arrives at New York City's Sheraton Hotel with other Facebook executives, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTmore
An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, Januamore
A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee rides a bicycle at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
An employee rides a bicycle at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. more
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11more
A sketch of Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, Sepmore
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a wedding ceremony in central Bangkok, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Mark Zuckerberg holds a gong while celebrating with members of his staff after unveiling the company's new more
Mark Zuckerberg holds a gong while celebrating with members of his staff after unveiling the company's new location services feature called 'Places' during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. Rmore
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11more
An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers a keynote address at the company's annual conference in San Francisco, July 23, 20more
Mark Zuckerberg delivers a keynote address at the company's annual conference in San Francisco, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park,more
Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mamore
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, Sepmore
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
