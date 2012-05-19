版本:
Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

<p>A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

2012年 5月 19日 星期六

<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

