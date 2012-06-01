The SpaceX mission
With the Earth's horizon as a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen berthed to the International Space Station, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft approaches the International Space Station for a series of tests in this handout supplied by NASA, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in a camera on the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it moves away from the station in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this closeup, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Flight controllers at SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California work with the International Space Station crew as the Dragon commercial cargo craft conducts final tests before the grapple and docking of the capsule to the station in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen with part of the International Space Station in the foreground as it holds position 30 meters (98 ft.) from the station as the crew of the ISS conducts final tests before the grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen with the International Space Station's Canadarm2 in the foreground as it holds position 30 meters (98 ft.) from the station as the crew of the ISS conducts final tests before the grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Mark Patterson (L) and Matthew Rece, both with CTNewsJunkie.Com, prepare a remote camera for the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
SpaceX technicians work around the number five rocket engine on the SpaceX Falcon 9 in the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 19, 2012. REUTERS / Pierre DuCharme
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012 REUTERS/SpaceX