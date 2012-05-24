Actors demand genocide trial
Performers dressed as Lady Justice (R) and a soldier with a rope, act outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt will face a second trial on genocide charges after a judge ruled on Monday he could be prosecuted for ordering a 1982 massacre that left 201 people dead. Rios Montt, 85, who ruled during a particularly bloody period in 1982 and 1983, is already facing trial on separate charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. An estimated 250,000 people died and 45,000 people were victims of forced disappearance during the internal armed conflict, to 1960-1996, according the local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Actors stage a performance of a soldier (R) pointing a gun at a peasant outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Actors stage a performance of a soldier (L) pointing a gun at a peasant outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Actors stage a performance of soldiers standing guard near a peasant and Lady Justice outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People holds up signs as they stand next to the names of victims of the internal armed conflict on the floor outside the Supreme Court of Justice, as they demand a genocide trial for crimes committed during this period, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. The signs read, "we demand Justice for the case of genocide." REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Names of victims of the internal armed conflict are seen on patches outside the Supreme Court of Justice, during a demonstration demanding a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Actors touch up their makeup during a break from their performance outside the Supreme Court of Justice, to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An actress drinks water during a break from her performance outside the Supreme Court of Justice, to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women holds up signs outside the Supreme Court of Justice, to demand a Genocide trial for crimes committed during this period, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. The signs read, "We demand Justice for the case of genocide." REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman holds up a sign outside of the Supreme Court of Justice, to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. The sign reads, "We demand Justice for the case of genocide." REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez