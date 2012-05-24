Actors demand genocide trial

Performers dressed as Lady Justice (R) and a soldier with a rope, act outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict, in Guatemala City, May 23, 2012. Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt will face a second trial on genocide charges after a judge ruled on Monday he could be prosecuted for ordering a 1982 massacre that left 201 people dead. Rios Montt, 85, who ruled during a particularly bloody period in 1982 and 1983, is already facing trial on separate charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. An estimated 250,000 people died and 45,000 people were victims of forced disappearance during the internal armed conflict, to 1960-1996, according the local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez