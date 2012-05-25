版本:
Painting the streets orange

Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship. Streets are rapidly changing into an orange landscape as fans show their appreciation. In Helmond, south of the Netherlands, the inhabitants of Jan Tooropstrat have decorated their streets with over 4 km (2.49 miles) of red, white and orange flags. Fans predicted the streets will remain orange until after the final of the Euro 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

