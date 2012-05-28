Austrian village celebrations
A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. The annual celebrations are centered around an alpine farming custom called "Kufenstechen" which, according to the first written records, dates back to 1630. In turn the unmarried young men ride bareback on Noriker horses, beating a wooden barrel with an iron club until the last wooden splinter has fallen down, followed by a dance "under the lime trees" with the unmarried women wearing traditional "Gailtaler" costumes. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man holds an iron club as he participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A girl dressed in a traditional Dirndl costume looks at horses during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Women and girls dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes are pictured during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Women dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes dance as they participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Men dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man and a woman dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man and a woman in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes pose during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
