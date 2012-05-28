" /> " />
Austrian village celebrations

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. The annual celebrations are centered around an alpine farming custom called "Kufenstechen" which, according to the first written records, dates back to 1630. In turn the unmarried young men ride bareback on Noriker horses, beating a wooden barrel with an iron club until the last wooden splinter has fallen down,...more

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. The annual celebrations are centered around an alpine farming custom called "Kufenstechen" which, according to the first written records, dates back to 1630. In turn the unmarried young men ride bareback on Noriker horses, beating a wooden barrel with an iron club until the last wooden splinter has fallen down, followed by a dance "under the lime trees" with the unmarried women wearing traditional "Gailtaler" costumes. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man holds an iron club as he participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man holds an iron club as he participates in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A girl dressed in a traditional Dirndl costume looks at horses during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A girl dressed in a traditional Dirndl costume looks at horses during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women and girls dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes are pictured during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women and girls dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes are pictured during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes dance as they participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes dance as they participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Men dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Men dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man and a woman dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man and a woman dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes participate in village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man and a woman in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes pose during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man and a woman in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes pose during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

