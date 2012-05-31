版本:
Iceberg Alley

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012, is one of many that has attracted early tourists to Canada's most eastern province this year. Icebergs break off glaciers in Greenland and Baffin Bay and drift south to the Grand Banks along a route known as Iceberg Alley. REUTERS/Greg Locke</p>

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Locke</p>

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Locke </p>

<p>An iceberg near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Locke </p>

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Locke </p>

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Locke</p>

