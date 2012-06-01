Rose's Divine Love

The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce