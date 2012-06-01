版本:
中国
2012年 6月 2日

China copies an Austrian village

<p>A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2012年 6月 2日

A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2012年 6月 2日

A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2012年 6月 2日

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

2012年 6月 2日

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

