版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 10:50 BJT

Best of E3

<p>An attendee plays "Fable the Journey" during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

An attendee plays "Fable the Journey" during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5,more

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

An attendee plays "Fable the Journey" during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
1 / 34
<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo visit the Electronic Arts booth on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo visit the Electronic Arts booth on the first day of E3 in Lomore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo visit the Electronic Arts booth on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 34
<p>Attendees play Ubisoft's ZombiU for the Nintendo Wii U during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Attendees play Ubisoft's ZombiU for the Nintendo Wii U during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Lomore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees play Ubisoft's ZombiU for the Nintendo Wii U during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 34
<p>Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) attendees Dylan Barrie (R) and Sandeep Shekar (L) try out the new BandFuse Rock Legends during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) attendees Dylan Barrie (R) and Sandeep Shekar (L) try out the new BandFumore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) attendees Dylan Barrie (R) and Sandeep Shekar (L) try out the new BandFuse Rock Legends during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 34
<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out Dance Central 3 on Xbox's Kinect during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out Dance Central 3 on Xbox's Kinect during the first damore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out Dance Central 3 on Xbox's Kinect during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
5 / 34
<p>Kanae Fukuda plays the new Nintendo Wii on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Kanae Fukuda plays the new Nintendo Wii on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Kanae Fukuda plays the new Nintendo Wii on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 34
<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out PlayStation's All-Stars Battle Royale during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out PlayStation's All-Stars Battle Royale during the firmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out PlayStation's All-Stars Battle Royale during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 34
<p>Visitors wearing Mickey ears take a photograph at the Disney Epic Mickey 2 booth on the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Visitors wearing Mickey ears take a photograph at the Disney Epic Mickey 2 booth on the opening day of the more

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Visitors wearing Mickey ears take a photograph at the Disney Epic Mickey 2 booth on the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 34
<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out the Sony PlayStation Vita on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out the Sony PlayStation Vita on the first day of E3 in more

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out the Sony PlayStation Vita on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
9 / 34
<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo make their way past the Nintendo booth on opening day of the E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo make their way past the Nintendo booth on opening day of themore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo make their way past the Nintendo booth on opening day of the E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 34
<p>Ubisoft staff demonstrate the "Far Cry 3" video game during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Ubisoft staff demonstrate the "Far Cry 3" video game during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, inmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Ubisoft staff demonstrate the "Far Cry 3" video game during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 34
<p>Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Acmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 34
<p>Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis &amp; Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis & Developement Dmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis & Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 34
<p>Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Acmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
14 / 34
<p>A scene from the new video game "Watch Dogs" is presented at the Ubisoft news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A scene from the new video game "Watch Dogs" is presented at the Ubisoft news briefing during the E3 game emore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A scene from the new video game "Watch Dogs" is presented at the Ubisoft news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
15 / 34
<p>Sony demonstrates the "Book of Spells" Wonderbook interactive book during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Sony demonstrates the "Book of Spells" Wonderbook interactive book during the Sony news conference, as partmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Sony demonstrates the "Book of Spells" Wonderbook interactive book during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
16 / 34
<p>Yusuf Mehdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Interactive Entertainment for Microsoft, introduces a new XBox entertainment partner, the NBA, at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Yusuf Mehdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Interactive Entertainment for Microsoft, introduces a new XBox entertmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Yusuf Mehdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Interactive Entertainment for Microsoft, introduces a new XBox entertainment partner, the NBA, at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 34
<p>Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America, Inc., speaks during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America, Inc., speaks during the Nintendo All-Access Presemore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America, Inc., speaks during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
18 / 34
<p>Executive producer of "Medal of Honor Warfighter" Greg Goodrich looks at a demonstration during the Electronic Arts news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Executive producer of "Medal of Honor Warfighter" Greg Goodrich looks at a demonstration during the Electromore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Executive producer of "Medal of Honor Warfighter" Greg Goodrich looks at a demonstration during the Electronic Arts news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 34
<p>The "Book of Spells" by J.K. Rowling, a Wonderbook interactive book, is demonstrated during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

The "Book of Spells" by J.K. Rowling, a Wonderbook interactive book, is demonstrated during the Sony news cmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

The "Book of Spells" by J.K. Rowling, a Wonderbook interactive book, is demonstrated during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
20 / 34
<p>A portion of the audience is pictured at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A portion of the audience is pictured at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles,more

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A portion of the audience is pictured at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
21 / 34
<p>Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis &amp; Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles on June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis & Developement Dmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis & Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles on June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
22 / 34
<p>A live demonstration of PlayStation's "All-Stars Battle Royale" is shown during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A live demonstration of PlayStation's "All-Stars Battle Royale" is shown during the Sony news conference, amore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A live demonstration of PlayStation's "All-Stars Battle Royale" is shown during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
23 / 34
<p>A scene from the new video game "Assassin's Creed III" is presented at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A scene from the new video game "Assassin's Creed III" is presented at the Ubisoft press briefing during thmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A scene from the new video game "Assassin's Creed III" is presented at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
24 / 34
<p>Nintendo's Wii U tablet is shown on a large video screen (L) as it is used to play the video game "Rayman Legends" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Nintendo's Wii U tablet is shown on a large video screen (L) as it is used to play the video game "Rayman Lmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Nintendo's Wii U tablet is shown on a large video screen (L) as it is used to play the video game "Rayman Legends" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 34
<p>Dan Hay, producer of the video game "FarCry 3" introduces a preview of the game at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Dan Hay, producer of the video game "FarCry 3" introduces a preview of the game at the Ubisoft press briefimore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Dan Hay, producer of the video game "FarCry 3" introduces a preview of the game at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
26 / 34
<p>Rap artist Flo Rida performs with dancers during a segment promoting the newest version of video game "Dance Central 4" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Rap artist Flo Rida performs with dancers during a segment promoting the newest version of video game "Dancmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Rap artist Flo Rida performs with dancers during a segment promoting the newest version of video game "Dance Central 4" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
27 / 34
<p>Battlefield 3 executive producer Patrick Bach (L) and Electronic Arts Chief Operating Officer (COO) Peter Moore unveil Battlefield 3 Premium during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Battlefield 3 executive producer Patrick Bach (L) and Electronic Arts Chief Operating Officer (COO) Peter Mmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Battlefield 3 executive producer Patrick Bach (L) and Electronic Arts Chief Operating Officer (COO) Peter Moore unveil Battlefield 3 Premium during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
28 / 34
<p>General Manager (GM) of Electronic Arts Sports Football Cam Weber (L) and former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Michael Irvin unveil Madden 13 during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

General Manager (GM) of Electronic Arts Sports Football Cam Weber (L) and former Dallas Cowboy wide receivemore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

General Manager (GM) of Electronic Arts Sports Football Cam Weber (L) and former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Michael Irvin unveil Madden 13 during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
29 / 34
<p>A scene from the new version of the Halo video game "Halo 4" is previewed at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

A scene from the new version of the Halo video game "Halo 4" is previewed at the Microsoft XBox news briefimore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A scene from the new version of the Halo video game "Halo 4" is previewed at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 34
<p>Singer Usher (top R) performs as the game "Dance Central 3" is introduced at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Singer Usher (top R) performs as the game "Dance Central 3" is introduced at the Microsoft XBox news briefimore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Singer Usher (top R) performs as the game "Dance Central 3" is introduced at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
31 / 34
<p>Workers finish final preparations for E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual video game conference and show, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Workers finish final preparations for E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual video game confmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Workers finish final preparations for E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual video game conference and show, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
32 / 34
<p>Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, more

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
33 / 34
<p>Attendees play video games during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)</p>

Attendees play video games during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees play video games during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)

Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
World Environment Day

World Environment Day

下一个

World Environment Day

World Environment Day

June 5 marks World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually to raise global awareness about environmental issues and stimulate political action.

2012年 6月 6日
The Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee

Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 6日
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

2012年 6月 4日
Flotilla on the Thames

Flotilla on the Thames

A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 4日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐