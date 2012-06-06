Best of E3

Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis & Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles on June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten