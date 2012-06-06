版本:
中国
2012年 6月 6日 星期三 20:50 BJT

Venus journeys across the Sun

<p>The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>People wearing eclipse glasses look up to the sky to watch Venus move past the sun at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles,June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>The planet Venus starts its transit across the sun as seen from Newcastle, Australia, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Filipino students share a negative film strip to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Silang, Cavite south of Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A plane flies past the planet Venus as it makes its transit across the sun over Vienna, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Children take turns to look at planet Venus transiting across the sun at a public viewing at the Singapore Science Centre, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

<p>The planet Venus is seen as a black dot as it begins its transit across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

<p>South Korean primary school students wearing masks with solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>The planet Venus makes its transit across a setting sun on the Pacific Ocean in Encinitas, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Astronomer Raminder Samra attempts to get the view of Venus crossing the Sun using a shadow on a piece of paper and the telescope at the MacMillan Southam Observatory in Vancouver, British Columbia June 5, 2012. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented a proper view of celestial event. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>A helicopter flies past as the planet Venus makes its transit across the sun over Tijuana, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

<p>A couple attempt to photograph the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus transiting the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory</p>

<p>Josh Romney and his wife Amanda Romney watch the planet Venus transits in front of the sun outside Salt Lake City, Utah, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout</p>

<p>Students use a welding mask and eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Luneta park in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A girl reacts as she uses a pair of eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing the sun in Kolkata, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>The planet Venus transits in front of the sun in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout </p>

<p>South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Schoolchildren look at the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Venus moves to pass across the sun in this image captured by Japan's satellite Hinode, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/JAXA</p>

<p>James Sconfitto of Rochester, New York, looks through a telescope from Cobbs Hill Reservoir as the planet Venus transits across the sun over Rochester, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

<p>The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

<p>Venus passes across the sun as seen from Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>The planet Venus transits the Sun as seen from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

<p>A viewer at Cobbs Hill Reservoir uses binoculars to project the planet Venus (visible as a black dot at lower right of circles) onto a piece of paper as it transits across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. T REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

