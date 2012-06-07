School for undertakers
A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral more
A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejimore
Students attend an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Servicmore
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Sermore
Students practice with a volunteer during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students from Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school bow in front of a plastic mannequin as they begin an umore
Students from Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school bow in front of a plastic mannequin as they begin an undertaker service class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Fmore
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student massages the legs of a mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeramore
A student massages the legs of a mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend an undertaker class with a volunteer at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaximore
Students attend an undertaker class with a volunteer at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Servicmore
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a plastic mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeramore
Students practice with a plastic mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Promotional materials advertising undertaker services are seen at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service schoomore
Promotional materials advertising undertaker services are seen at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Sermore
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Sermore
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student practices with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Smore
A student practices with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajmore
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

