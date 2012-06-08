版本:
Costumes of the stars

<p>Royal guards' bandsmen jackets are seen in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying maze in which it is simultaneously possible to lose yourself and stumble upon a piece of movie history. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Royal guards' bandsmen jackets are seen in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying maze in which it is simultaneously possible to lose yourself and stumble upon a piece of movie history. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer prepares costumes for a television drama set in the 1870's at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer prepares costumes for a television drama set in the 1870's at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Costume assistant Rosie Stoward hunts for a turban for a customer in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Costume assistant Rosie Stoward hunts for a turban for a customer in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes talks about costumes which were used in the film "The Iron Lady" during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes talks about costumes which were used in the film "The Iron Lady" during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A rainbow of bracelets hang in the jewellery department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A rainbow of bracelets hang in the jewellery department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A costume maker sews military badges onto a jacket in the alterations department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A costume maker sews military badges onto a jacket in the alterations department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Senior costumier Maria Smith looks for a historically accurate choirboy robe at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Senior costumier Maria Smith looks for a historically accurate choirboy robe at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Clothes hang on rails in the warehouse of Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Clothes hang on rails in the warehouse of Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>An employee carries a bull's head through the warehouse at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

An employee carries a bull's head through the warehouse at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins a pattern onto fabric while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins a pattern onto fabric while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes (R) shows Maria Bottono (L) and Karen Morrissey a uniform that was worn by Daniel Day Lewis in the film "Mutiny on the Bounty" while visiting the military department during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes (R) shows Maria Bottono (L) and Karen Morrissey a uniform that was worn by Daniel Day Lewis in the film "Mutiny on the Bounty" while visiting the military department during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins fabric onto a mannequin while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins fabric onto a mannequin while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer wears a pearl necklace and a measuring tape around her neck while she sources costumes at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer wears a pearl necklace and a measuring tape around her neck while she sources costumes at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Ornate military badges are seen in the badge room at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Ornate military badges are seen in the badge room at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A sign is seen in the car park of Angels in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A sign is seen in the car park of Angels in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

