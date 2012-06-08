Triple Crown hopeful retires

Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner I'll Have Another walks with trainer Doug O'Neill outside a barn where it was announced that the horse would retire from the June 9 Belmont Stakes after suffering an injury at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. I'll Have Another would have attempted to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win racing's coveted Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar