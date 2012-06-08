An Olympic diet
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankmore
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bmore
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily food intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, is pictured in Ankaramore
The daily food intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in Ankara May 29, 2012. Binay is a world chamore
Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in Ankara May 29, 2012. Binay is a world champion weightlifter and his daily diet is 3500 kcal. He drinks at last two glasses of milk every night. His diet is largely composed of red meat. He consumes plenty of sweet desserts everyday and takes care never to miss a full breakfast. Binay is also keen on organic food. Shortly before competitions he begins to supplement his diet with ergogenic aids and vitamin pills. REUTERS/Umit BektasSEARCH 'UMIT DIET' FOR ALL IMAGES
Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara more
Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily food intake of Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, is pictured in Ankara Maymore
The daily food intake of Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses for a picture in Ankara May 23, 2012. Amore
Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses for a picture in Ankara May 23, 2012. Aydin will run at the Olympics for the first time this year. Her daily intake is 3000 kcal. Although she is rigorously training for the Games, she remains guarded on the outcome. "It is more important for me to realise my true potential and limitations. And do the best I can. I work hard and keep a careful diet," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Anmore
Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily meal intake of Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, is pictured in Ankarmore
The daily meal intake of Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, is pictured in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avamore
Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avan made the world's second best throw of 2012 but the Olympic Games have a special place in his heart. "I may have become an elite athlete with my good performances but I can only be a great athlete if I can win an Olympic medal," he says. Avan complements his rigorous training schedule with a nutritional programme which gives him a daily intake of 3500 kcal. His diet is mainly protein-based. "A good diet is essential for power. A correct and consistent diet proves its value in my training," he says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankamore
Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara more
The daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. more
Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Yesilirmak sticks to a 3000 kcal-a-day diet. "Instead of red meat I generally eat salmon. I believe fish is more healthy and nutritious. And also, lots of water. I drink a minimum of five litres of water every day," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Amore
Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankamore
The daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses for a picture in Ankara May 24, 20more
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses for a picture in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tanrikulu is a three-time world champion and an Olympic silver medallist. Tanrikulu has his heart set on a gold medal at the London Olympics. He supplements his daily diet of 3000 kcal with ergogenic aids and multivitamins. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake more
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The daily meal intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, is pictured in more
The daily meal intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
下一个
Costumes of the stars
As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying...
School for undertakers
A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession.
Tsunami debris
Objects set adrift following the Japan tsunami.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
精选图集
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
The long road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.