版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 04:30 BJT

An Olympic diet

<p>Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankmore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
1 / 18
<p>Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bmore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
2 / 18
<p>The daily food intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily food intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, is pictured in Ankaramore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily food intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
3 / 18
<p>Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in Ankara May 29, 2012. Binay is a world champion weightlifter and his daily diet is 3500 kcal. He drinks at last two glasses of milk every night. His diet is largely composed of red meat. He consumes plenty of sweet desserts everyday and takes care never to miss a full breakfast. Binay is also keen on organic food. Shortly before competitions he begins to supplement his diet with ergogenic aids and vitamin pills. REUTERS/Umit BektasSEARCH 'UMIT DIET' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in Ankara May 29, 2012. Binay is a world chamore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in Ankara May 29, 2012. Binay is a world champion weightlifter and his daily diet is 3500 kcal. He drinks at last two glasses of milk every night. His diet is largely composed of red meat. He consumes plenty of sweet desserts everyday and takes care never to miss a full breakfast. Binay is also keen on organic food. Shortly before competitions he begins to supplement his diet with ergogenic aids and vitamin pills. REUTERS/Umit BektasSEARCH 'UMIT DIET' FOR ALL IMAGES

Close
4 / 18
<p>Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
5 / 18
<p>The daily food intake of Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily food intake of Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, is pictured in Ankara Maymore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily food intake of Turkish weightlifter and Olympic hopeful Mete Binay, 27, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
6 / 18
<p>Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses for a picture in Ankara May 23, 2012. Aydin will run at the Olympics for the first time this year. Her daily intake is 3000 kcal. Although she is rigorously training for the Games, she remains guarded on the outcome. "It is more important for me to realise my true potential and limitations. And do the best I can. I work hard and keep a careful diet," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses for a picture in Ankara May 23, 2012. Amore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses for a picture in Ankara May 23, 2012. Aydin will run at the Olympics for the first time this year. Her daily intake is 3000 kcal. Although she is rigorously training for the Games, she remains guarded on the outcome. "It is more important for me to realise my true potential and limitations. And do the best I can. I work hard and keep a careful diet," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
7 / 18
<p>Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Anmore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
8 / 18
<p>The daily meal intake of Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, is pictured in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily meal intake of Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, is pictured in Ankarmore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily meal intake of Turkish 800-metre runner and Olympic hopeful Merve Aydin, 22, is pictured in Ankara May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
9 / 18
<p>Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avan made the world's second best throw of 2012 but the Olympic Games have a special place in his heart. "I may have become an elite athlete with my good performances but I can only be a great athlete if I can win an Olympic medal," he says. Avan complements his rigorous training schedule with a nutritional programme which gives him a daily intake of 3500 kcal. His diet is mainly protein-based. "A good diet is essential for power. A correct and consistent diet proves its value in my training," he says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avamore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avan made the world's second best throw of 2012 but the Olympic Games have a special place in his heart. "I may have become an elite athlete with my good performances but I can only be a great athlete if I can win an Olympic medal," he says. Avan complements his rigorous training schedule with a nutritional programme which gives him a daily intake of 3500 kcal. His diet is mainly protein-based. "A good diet is essential for power. A correct and consistent diet proves its value in my training," he says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
10 / 18
<p>Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankamore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 18
<p>The daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 18
<p>Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Yesilirmak sticks to a 3000 kcal-a-day diet. "Instead of red meat I generally eat salmon. I believe fish is more healthy and nutritious. And also, lots of water. I drink a minimum of five litres of water every day," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Yesilirmak sticks to a 3000 kcal-a-day diet. "Instead of red meat I generally eat salmon. I believe fish is more healthy and nutritious. And also, lots of water. I drink a minimum of five litres of water every day," she says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
13 / 18
<p>Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Amore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses in front of her daily meal intake in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 18
<p>The daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankamore

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 18
<p>Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses for a picture in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tanrikulu is a three-time world champion and an Olympic silver medallist. Tanrikulu has his heart set on a gold medal at the London Olympics. He supplements his daily diet of 3000 kcal with ergogenic aids and multivitamins. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses for a picture in Ankara May 24, 20more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses for a picture in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tanrikulu is a three-time world champion and an Olympic silver medallist. Tanrikulu has his heart set on a gold medal at the London Olympics. He supplements his daily diet of 3000 kcal with ergogenic aids and multivitamins. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 18
<p>Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
17 / 18
<p>The daily meal intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The daily meal intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, is pictured in more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

The daily meal intake of Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, is pictured in Ankara May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Costumes of the stars

Costumes of the stars

下一个

Costumes of the stars

Costumes of the stars

As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying...

2012年 6月 9日
School for undertakers

School for undertakers

A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession.

2012年 6月 8日
Tsunami debris

Tsunami debris

Objects set adrift following the Japan tsunami.

2012年 6月 7日
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.

2012年 6月 7日

精选图集

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

The long road to Raqqa

The long road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐