An Olympic diet

Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. Avan made the world's second best throw of 2012 but the Olympic Games have a special place in his heart. "I may have become an elite athlete with my good performances but I can only be a great athlete if I can win an Olympic medal," he says. Avan complements his rigorous training schedule with a nutritional programme which gives him a daily intake of 3500 kcal. His diet is mainly protein-based. "A good diet is essential for power. A correct and consistent diet proves its value in my training," he says. REUTERS/Umit Bektas