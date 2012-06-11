版本:
中国

Extreme bike race

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 6月 12日 星期二

A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

