Euro fan fever
Irish supporters lift a fellow supporter up as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at more
Irish supporters lift a fellow supporter up as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Irish supporters react as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan more
Irish supporters react as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Spanish fan reacts during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REmore
A Spanish fan reacts during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Spanish fans react during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTmore
Spanish fans react during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A fan of Spain gestures before the Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, Junemore
A fan of Spain gestures before the Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A man wearing a body suit in the German national colours poses before Germany plays Denmark during their Grmore
A man wearing a body suit in the German national colours poses before Germany plays Denmark during their Group B Euro 2012 match, at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donemore
Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at tmore
A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at tmore
A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
England soccer fans wearing masks of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, cheer before their Group D Euro 2012 matmore
England soccer fans wearing masks of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, cheer before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donemore
Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A fan of Ukraine smiles before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk Jumore
A fan of Ukraine smiles before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
An England fan smiles in the centre of Donetsk, some 900 km (562 miles) southeast of Kiev, June 19, 2012. Umore
An England fan smiles in the centre of Donetsk, some 900 km (562 miles) southeast of Kiev, June 19, 2012. Ukraine will play their next group stage match of the Euro 2012 against England in Donetsk today. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sweden fans wearing body suits in Sweden's nationla flag march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 mamore
Sweden fans wearing body suits in Sweden's nationla flag march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 19, 2012. Sweden will play its third match of the Euro 2012 championships against France in Kiev on Tuesday. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A Sweden's fan gestures as he waits for the start of their Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olmore
A Sweden's fan gestures as he waits for the start of their Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A fan of Croatia cheers before their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June more
A fan of Croatia cheers before their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen
A Netherlands fan reacts after Netherlands lost their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at Metalist more
A Netherlands fan reacts after Netherlands lost their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's soccer fan cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France at Olympic stadium more
France's soccer fan cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France at Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Netherlands' fans cheer before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Khamore
Netherlands' fans cheer before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Poland and Russia fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12more
Poland and Russia fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Poland fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stamore
Poland fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Russia fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stamore
Russia fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
An Irish fan posses for a photo at Long Market in Gdansk, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
An Irish fan posses for a photo at Long Market in Gdansk, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Polish and Russian fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. Russia on Tuesday willmore
Polish and Russian fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. Russia on Tuesday will play Poland in their Euro 2012 Group A tournament in Warsaw. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 20more
A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 2012 match between Germany and Netherlands at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russia fans hold up a giant banner before theGroup A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadiummore
Russia fans hold up a giant banner before theGroup A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
France's fan cheers during the Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11more
France's fan cheers during the Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
German fans drink beer in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
German fans drink beer in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Germany fan cheers before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Khmore
A Germany fan cheers before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in more
Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
British fan with a tattooed face drinks beer in the centre of Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosmore
British fan with a tattooed face drinks beer in the centre of Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Fans react as they watch Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Italy in the fan zone in Kiev, June 10, 2more
Fans react as they watch Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Italy in the fan zone in Kiev, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A Croatian and Irish fans joke in front of a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the more
A Croatian and Irish fans joke in front of a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadiummore
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Croatia's fans celebrate a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium inmore
Croatia's fans celebrate a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Polish fan cheers before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadiumore
A Polish fan cheers before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Irish fans stand in front of a tram and a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Gromore
Irish fans stand in front of a tram and a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki
Polish fans wait for the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Wmore
Polish fans wait for the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Young supporters of Poland's national team wait for autographs from the players prior to a practice sessionmore
Young supporters of Poland's national team wait for autographs from the players prior to a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans of Greece cheer before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadimore
Fans of Greece cheer before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Fans of Russia celebrate during their Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium inmore
Fans of Russia celebrate during their Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Germany fans celebrate a goal against Portugal during their Group B Euro 2012 match in Lviv, June 9, 2012. more
Germany fans celebrate a goal against Portugal during their Group B Euro 2012 match in Lviv, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sweden's team fans cheer at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. Sweden will play its first match more
Sweden's team fans cheer at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. Sweden will play its first match of the Euro 2012 championships against Ukraine in Kiev on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sweden fans paint each others faces before marching to the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amore
Sweden fans paint each others faces before marching to the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Sweden fans march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anmore
Sweden fans march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Germany supporters celebrate after Germany beat Portugal in their Group B Euro 2012 match, during a public more
Germany supporters celebrate after Germany beat Portugal in their Group B Euro 2012 match, during a public screening at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Supporters of the Czech Republic cheer their team outside a pub in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pemore
Supporters of the Czech Republic cheer their team outside a pub in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Portuguese fans pose for photographs with newlyweds in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich more
Portuguese fans pose for photographs with newlyweds in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France's soccer fans cheer during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at Donbass Arena in Domore
France's soccer fans cheer during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Sweden fan drinks beer and sings at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demiamore
A Sweden fan drinks beer and sings at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Spanish fans react during the first match of the Euro 2012 played by their team against Italy at the fan zomore
Spanish fans react during the first match of the Euro 2012 played by their team against Italy at the fan zone in Gdansk June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Sweden fans sings as they march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 20more
Sweden fans sings as they march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Spanish supporters cheer before the game against Italy at their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena inmore
Spanish supporters cheer before the game against Italy at their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Fans congratulate Russia's Roman Pavlyuchenko (L) after the Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic more
Fans congratulate Russia's Roman Pavlyuchenko (L) after the Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Supporters of Poland's national team are seen under a large Polish flag as they wait for the start of a pramore
Supporters of Poland's national team are seen under a large Polish flag as they wait for the start of a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
下一个
Great British food
A menu of oddly named and sometimes oddly tasting traditional British dishes await adventurous diners visiting London for the Olympic Games.
Crossing the Mexico-US Border
A look at the lives of migrants and the quest to cross the Mexico-U.S. Border for a better life.
Plus-size beauty pageant
Sixteen women compete in the annual "Fat and Beautiful" beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 176 pounds (80 kilograms).
Plight of the Rohingyas
Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.