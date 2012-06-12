Escape from Alcatraz
The prison mug shots of convicts Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John Anglin in both their younger anmore
The prison mug shots of convicts Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John Anglin in both their younger and older years. Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, all serving time for bank robbery, vanished from the prison in San Francisco Bay on the night of June 11, 1962. Although many historians think it's likely they perished in the frigid treacherous currents surrounding the maximum-security island prison, their bodies were never found and some believe it's possible they made it to freedom. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Marshal Michael Dyke, who still searches for the three convicts who escaped from Alcatraz fifty years more
U.S. Marshal Michael Dyke, who still searches for the three convicts who escaped from Alcatraz fifty years ago, stands in a medical cell on Alcatraz, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A dummy body in John Anglin's cell at the former Alcatraz Island federal prison. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A dummy body in John Anglin's cell at the former Alcatraz Island federal prison. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A U.S. National Park Service ranger walks from the kitchen to the dining area at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Rmore
A U.S. National Park Service ranger walks from the kitchen to the dining area at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Photographs of infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly on a wall in cell blomore
Photographs of infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly on a wall in cell block "D" at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Alcatraz Island seen from a passing ferry with the Golden Gate Bridge in background. REUTERS/Robert Galbraimore
Alcatraz Island seen from a passing ferry with the Golden Gate Bridge in background. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A volunteer maintains a garden outside the main cell block on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith <more
A volunteer maintains a garden outside the main cell block on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell along cell block "B" is shown at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell along cell block "B" is shown at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A copy of John and Clarence Anglin's wanted poster rests outside a medical cell on Alcatraz Island. REUTERmore
A copy of John and Clarence Anglin's wanted poster rests outside a medical cell on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A visitor to Alcatraz leans against a B Block cell. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A visitor to Alcatraz leans against a B Block cell. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Visitors view the visitation area at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors view the visitation area at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A general view of Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A general view of Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The lighthouse on Alcatraz flashing at dusk. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The lighthouse on Alcatraz flashing at dusk. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Former Alcatraz prison guard William Long talks about his experiences at Alcatraz, August 9, 2009. It was Lmore
Former Alcatraz prison guard William Long talks about his experiences at Alcatraz, August 9, 2009. It was Long who knocked the head off of the dummy body in a cell that led to the discovery of missing prisoners. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visitsmore
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A bird takes flight from a walkway formerly used by prisoners as a route to their cells on Alcatraz. REUTmore
A bird takes flight from a walkway formerly used by prisoners as a route to their cells on Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist stands in a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist stands in a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign directing tourists to boats bound for Alcatraz in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign directing tourists to boats bound for Alcatraz in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors take pictures in front of the Alcatraz Island warden's residence. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Visitors take pictures in front of the Alcatraz Island warden's residence. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man rows a boat past Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man rows a boat past Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
下一个
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
New York's Boatel
An artist-run hotel, built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at New York’s Marina 59, is booked for most weekends in the summer.
Extreme bike race
Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo in Austria.
Homeless in Spain
A Spanish family is evicted from their rental apartment and forced to live on the street, after the sole breadwinner lost her job and couldn't pay for the...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.