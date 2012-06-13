The life of an Occupy activist
Austin Guest leads an Occupy Wall Street march to banks located in the mid-town neighborhood of New York October 28, 2011. Guest, a 31-year-old Harvard graduate, has been involved with Occupy Wall Street since the early days of the movement's encampment at Manhattan's Zuccotti Park. An online community organizer and an actor, Guest describes the movement against economic inequality as the best thing that has ever happened in his life. He has since quit his day job and moved out of his apartment to commit himself fully to Occupy. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A policeman stands near Austin Guest and other Occupy Wall Street movement activists as they take part in a "Spring Training" march through the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest does cartwheels after he and other protesters were able to gain access into the Winter Garden Atrium located inside the World Financial Center in New York December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest's hands are placed in handcuffs after he was arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest wakes up after sleeping overnight with other Occupy Wall Street protesters on the corner of Wall Street and Nassau Street in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Austin Guest raises his fingers in support of a pro-Occupy Wall Street song being performed the night before a protest by the Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir in the theater district of New York on April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest chants slogans while holding a placard during an Occupy Wall Street protest on the steps of Federal Hall in New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after watching the performance of "The Night Before May Day" in the theatre district of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest shops for an external battery pack capable of charging multiple electronic devices in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Austin Guest looks at a box of signs which read "Tax the Millionaires" the night before an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest uses his iPhone to communicate with other protest organizers using Celly, a mobile phone application that allows for group text message conversations, during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest acts as a 'pole' for protesters to walk around during a picket line demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest dances to music during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest dances to music during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest takes part in a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest takes part in a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others break away from a march to let other protesters know they are on their way in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest Austin carries a bowl of food to eat from a free food table set up for May Day protesters in Bryant Park, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others join fists in solidarity ahead of a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag so others can find their group during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest guides other protesters in front of a police line in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after being able to lead others into occupying a park during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton