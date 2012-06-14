版本:
The Angels of Parmesan

<p>A fireman checks damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. A special firemen force called "The Angels of Parmesan" has been called in to rescue thousands of cheese damaged in recent earthquakes in northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman checks damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. A special firemen force called "The Angels of Parmesan" has been called in to rescue thousands of cheese damaged in recent earthquakes in northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Firemen climb over damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Firemen climb over damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Firemen remove a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Firemen remove a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Damaged Parmesan cheese is seen inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Damaged Parmesan cheese is seen inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Firemen remove a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Firemen remove a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman removes a damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman looks damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman looks damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman walks inside a collapsed storage of damaged Parmesan cheese in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman walks inside a collapsed storage of damaged Parmesan cheese in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Firemen check damaged storing structures of Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Firemen check damaged storing structures of Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman holds damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman holds damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A fireman take a rest as he removes damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman take a rest as he removes damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Firemen remove damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Firemen remove damaged Parmesan cheese inside a collapsed storage in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

