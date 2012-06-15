版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 00:20 BJT

Father's Day in Prison

<p>Erika, 11, watches the sun rise as she takes an overnight bus from Los Angeles to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. An annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. Regular prison visits lower rates of recidivism for the parent, and make the child better emotionally adjusted and less likely to become delinquent, according to The Center for Restorative Justice Works, the non-profit organization that runs the "Get on the Bus" program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Erika, 11, watches the sun rise as she takes an overnight bus from Los Angeles to San Quentin state prison more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Erika, 11, watches the sun rise as she takes an overnight bus from Los Angeles to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. An annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. Regular prison visits lower rates of recidivism for the parent, and make the child better emotionally adjusted and less likely to become delinquent, according to The Center for Restorative Justice Works, the non-profit organization that runs the "Get on the Bus" program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Families are led by a guard into San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Families are led by a guard into San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Families are led by a guard into San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>Kinney (R), who said he was serving life for murder, says goodbye to his wife Beth (L-R), and daughters Kinneya, 12, and Sunshine, 7, at San Quentin state prison after a visit for Father's Day organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kinney (R), who said he was serving life for murder, says goodbye to his wife Beth (L-R), and daughters Kinmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Kinney (R), who said he was serving life for murder, says goodbye to his wife Beth (L-R), and daughters Kinneya, 12, and Sunshine, 7, at San Quentin state prison after a visit for Father's Day organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Kinneya (L), 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison for Father's Day, organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kinneya (L), 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quemore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Kinneya (L), 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison for Father's Day, organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Kinneya, 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kinneya, 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentinmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Kinneya, 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
<p>Sunshine, 7, makes a Father's Day card for her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sunshine, 7, makes a Father's Day card for her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, durimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Sunshine, 7, makes a Father's Day card for her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
<p>A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Calimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at Smore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 25
<p>Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Inmate Troy, 43, paints the face of his niece Erika, 11, after meeting her for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmate Troy, 43, paints the face of his niece Erika, 11, after meeting her for the first time at San Quentimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Inmate Troy, 43, paints the face of his niece Erika, 11, after meeting her for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 25
<p>Troy, 43, (C) holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Troy, 43, (C) holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time at San Quentin state prison for a more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Troy, 43, (C) holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
<p>Troy (R), 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time as his niece Erika (L), 11, looks on at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Troy (R), 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time as his niece Erika (L), 11, looks more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Troy (R), 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time as his niece Erika (L), 11, looks on at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Califomore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 25
<p>Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
<p>A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Calimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 25
<p>Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
<p>Troyanna (R), 10, sits with her mother Zunknie, 38, as she meets her father Troy, 49, for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Troyanna (R), 10, sits with her mother Zunknie, 38, as she meets her father Troy, 49, for the first time atmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Troyanna (R), 10, sits with her mother Zunknie, 38, as she meets her father Troy, 49, for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
<p>Troyanna (C), 10, sits on the knee of her father Troy, 49, as he talks to her mother Zunknie, 38, after meeting him for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Troyanna (C), 10, sits on the knee of her father Troy, 49, as he talks to her mother Zunknie, 38, after meemore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Troyanna (C), 10, sits on the knee of her father Troy, 49, as he talks to her mother Zunknie, 38, after meeting him for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 25
<p>Troyanna, 10, hugs her father Troy, 49, as they have a picture taken in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, after meeting for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Troyanna, 10, hugs her father Troy, 49, as they have a picture taken in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Troyanna, 10, hugs her father Troy, 49, as they have a picture taken in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, after meeting for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
<p>Donte, 34, (back 3rd L), who said he has one year left in prison, and his wife Candy, 31, (4th R) take a family photo in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge with their children Mario, 11, Cieara, 7, Nicole, 3, Jada, 4, and Emonnye, 13, (2nd L-2nd R) at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte, 34, (back 3rd L), who said he has one year left in prison, and his wife Candy, 31, (4th R) take a famore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Donte, 34, (back 3rd L), who said he has one year left in prison, and his wife Candy, 31, (4th R) take a family photo in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge with their children Mario, 11, Cieara, 7, Nicole, 3, Jada, 4, and Emonnye, 13, (2nd L-2nd R) at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Californiamore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Sunshine, 7, sits outside San Quentin state prison after visiting her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sunshine, 7, sits outside San Quentin state prison after visiting her father Kinney, who said he was servinmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Sunshine, 7, sits outside San Quentin state prison after visiting her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
<p>A boy sleeps on the bus after visiting a relative at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy sleeps on the bus after visiting a relative at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California Jumore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A boy sleeps on the bus after visiting a relative at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 25
<p>Erika sits on the bus back to Los Angeles after visiting San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Erika sits on the bus back to Los Angeles after visiting San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Californimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Erika sits on the bus back to Los Angeles after visiting San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 25
<p>Gregory, 6, sleeps on the bus back to Los Angeles, after visiting his father at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gregory, 6, sleeps on the bus back to Los Angeles, after visiting his father at San Quentin state prison inmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Gregory, 6, sleeps on the bus back to Los Angeles, after visiting his father at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Street photography: Spain

Street photography: Spain

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐