版本:
中国

Kate goes to camp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
1 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
2 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
3 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
4 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
5 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
6 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
7 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
8 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
9 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
10 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
11 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
12 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
13 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
14 / 15
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
15 / 15

Kate goes to camp

Kate goes to camp 分享
重新播放
下一个

Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »