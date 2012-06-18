版本:
Rio+20 indigenous village

An indigenous girl from Kamayura tribe plays at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous girl from Kamayura tribe plays at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe holds a sacred fire during a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe holds a sacred fire during a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Students look inside a indigenous traditional house during a visit at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Students look inside a indigenous traditional house during a visit at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man is pictured through a hole in the wall at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man is pictured through a hole in the wall at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous children from Kamayura tribe play at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous children from Kamayura tribe play at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from Terena tribe hold a Brazilian Flag during the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from Terena tribe hold a Brazilian Flag during the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe attends an assembly at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe attends an assembly at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child from Kayapo tribe attends first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child from Kayapo tribe attends first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Indigenous children from Kamayura tribe peer through a partition at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous children from Kamayura tribe peer through a partition at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from Kamayura tribe perform a traditional fight at the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2012.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from Kamayura tribe perform a traditional fight at the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2012.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from the Xerente tribe carry wood during the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from the Xerente tribe carry wood during the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous woman paints her face during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An indigenous woman paints her face during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Indigenous people from the Paresi tribe observe Brazilian National Guards at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from the Paresi tribe observe Brazilian National Guards at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous children from the Paresi tribe talk at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous children from the Paresi tribe talk at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Kamayura tribe gets dressed to perform at the "Jogos Verdes (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Kamayura tribe gets dressed to perform at the "Jogos Verdes (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people protest against the investment of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) on Indian land during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice at the BNDES building in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Indigenous people protest against the investment of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) on Indian land during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice at the BNDES building in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe holds a sacred fire during a lighting ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe holds a sacred fire during a lighting ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people walk to a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people walk to a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from Kamayura tribe dance at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from Kamayura tribe dance at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people stand outside a room at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people stand outside a room at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Tsleil-Waututh nation of Canada, prays to sacred fire during a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Tsleil-Waututh nation of Canada, prays to sacred fire during a ceremony of the "ancient indigenous fire lighting" ceremony at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child from Kamayura tribe eats corn in front a fire at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child from Kamayura tribe eats corn in front a fire at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe displays a miniature bow and arrow to students during their visit at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Kayapo tribe displays a miniature bow and arrow to students during their visit at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people attend the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference as the sacred fire burns at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people attend the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference as the sacred fire burns at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous woman and her daughter attend the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An indigenous woman and her daughter attend the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Indigenous people from Kayapo tribe sing and dance as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from Kayapo tribe sing and dance as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from the Terena tribe use Facebook at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous people from the Terena tribe use Facebook at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Paresi tribe releases his arrow during archery practice at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Paresi tribe releases his arrow during archery practice at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Indigenous men from Xerente tribe (rear) carry wood during "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) as Terena people observe at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Indigenous men from Xerente tribe (rear) carry wood during "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) as Terena people observe at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Bororo tribe arrives at the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from the Bororo tribe arrives at the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Manoki tribe prepares his arrows for archery practice at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Manoki tribe prepares his arrows for archery practice at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child attends the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous child attends the first indigenous assembly for the "Rio 20" Conference at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Manoki tribe attends the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An indigenous man from Manoki tribe attends the opening ceremony of the "Jogos Verdes" (Green Games) at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

