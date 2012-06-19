Plus-size beauty pageant
Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of hersmore
Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backmore
Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer tmore
Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in tmore
Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellowmore
Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beershemore
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-sizmore
Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Bmore
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southermore
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beershebmore
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beershemore
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-simore
A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beershebamore
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern more
Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size womenmore
Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
下一个
Plight of the Rohingyas
Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.
Rio+20 indigenous village
Indigenous tribes build a traditional village outside the "Rio +20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.
Kate goes to camp
The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Expanding Horizons" Primary School Project, that aims to transform young people's lives through outdoor education.
Walking over Niagara Falls
Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.