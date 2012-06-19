版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Plus-size beauty pageant

<p>Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of hersmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 15
<p>Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 15
<p>Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer tmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 15
<p>Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in tmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 15
<p>Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellowmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 15
<p>A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beershemore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 15
<p>Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-sizmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Bmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 15
<p>A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southermore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beershebmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beershemore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 15
<p>A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-simore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beershebamore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 15
<p>Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
14 / 15
<p>Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size womenmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Plight of the Rohingyas

Plight of the Rohingyas

下一个

Plight of the Rohingyas

Plight of the Rohingyas

Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.

2012年 6月 19日
Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Indigenous tribes build a traditional village outside the "Rio +20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

2012年 6月 19日
Kate goes to camp

Kate goes to camp

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Expanding Horizons" Primary School Project, that aims to transform young people's lives through outdoor education.

2012年 6月 18日
Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls.

2012年 6月 16日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐