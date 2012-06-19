版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 23:50 BJT

Crossing the Mexico-US Border

<p>Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the Unmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
1 / 30
<p>A Mexican Army soldier patrols during a multi-agency operation with the federal police against immigration offenders and illegal hawking at the "Paso del Norte" bridge, along the border between the U.S. and Mexico on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A Mexican Army soldier patrols during a multi-agency operation with the federal police against immigration more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A Mexican Army soldier patrols during a multi-agency operation with the federal police against immigration offenders and illegal hawking at the "Paso del Norte" bridge, along the border between the U.S. and Mexico on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
2 / 30
<p>Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo</p>

Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexicmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Close
3 / 30
<p>A migrant from Honduras reads a booklet on how to travel as a migrant before spending Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A migrant from Honduras reads a booklet on how to travel as a migrant before spending Christmas Eve at the more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A migrant from Honduras reads a booklet on how to travel as a migrant before spending Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
4 / 30
<p>A group of recently deported immigrants stand near the double steel fence that separates San Diego and Tijuana at the border in Tijuana December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

A group of recently deported immigrants stand near the double steel fence that separates San Diego and Tijumore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A group of recently deported immigrants stand near the double steel fence that separates San Diego and Tijuana at the border in Tijuana December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
5 / 30
<p>A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jomore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
6 / 30
<p>Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez</p>

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chamore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
7 / 30
<p>Margarita Martinez, 23, watches one of her two U.S.-born children, after returning to her home town of Acatzingo, Mexico, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Margarita Martinez, 23, watches one of her two U.S.-born children, after returning to her home town of Acatmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Margarita Martinez, 23, watches one of her two U.S.-born children, after returning to her home town of Acatzingo, Mexico, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 30
<p>Central American migrants rest next to the train tracks while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, at Arriaga in the state of Chiapas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Central American migrants rest next to the train tracks while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", ormore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Central American migrants rest next to the train tracks while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, at Arriaga in the state of Chiapas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
9 / 30
<p>Honduran immigrant Alex Aleman, 27, rides on the freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Cordoba, in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Honduran immigrant Alex Aleman, 27, rides on the freight train on his way to the border with the United Stamore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Honduran immigrant Alex Aleman, 27, rides on the freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Cordoba, in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
10 / 30
<p>A federal police officer stands guard near a group of arrested illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who were travelling on a bus en route to Culiacan from Oaxaca, on the outskirts of Morelia January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez</p>

A federal police officer stands guard near a group of arrested illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who were more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A federal police officer stands guard near a group of arrested illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who were travelling on a bus en route to Culiacan from Oaxaca, on the outskirts of Morelia January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman, who was deported from Arizona, waits for a call from relatives in the U.S. at the 'San Juan Bosco' immigrant shelter in Nogales, in the Mexican state of Sonora, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo</p>

A woman, who was deported from Arizona, waits for a call from relatives in the U.S. at the 'San Juan Bosco'more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A woman, who was deported from Arizona, waits for a call from relatives in the U.S. at the 'San Juan Bosco' immigrant shelter in Nogales, in the Mexican state of Sonora, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Close
12 / 30
<p>Illegal migrants sit in a police station in Oaxaca July 7, 2011. Some 80 illegal migrants from Honduras and Guatemala, and two from Asia, were caught while traveling in a trailer truck bearing the logo of the Mexican Red Cross, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Illegal migrants sit in a police station in Oaxaca July 7, 2011. Some 80 illegal migrants from Honduras andmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Illegal migrants sit in a police station in Oaxaca July 7, 2011. Some 80 illegal migrants from Honduras and Guatemala, and two from Asia, were caught while traveling in a trailer truck bearing the logo of the Mexican Red Cross, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
13 / 30
<p>Immigrant travel on a cargo train heading to the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Immigrant travel on a cargo train heading to the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Immigrant travel on a cargo train heading to the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 30
<p>Yaritza Hernandez is seen through an American flag as she waves a Mexican flag during a rally in support of immigration rights in Washington, May 17, 2006. The group is calling on national leaders to enact comprehensive immigration reform. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Yaritza Hernandez is seen through an American flag as she waves a Mexican flag during a rally in support ofmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Yaritza Hernandez is seen through an American flag as she waves a Mexican flag during a rally in support of immigration rights in Washington, May 17, 2006. The group is calling on national leaders to enact comprehensive immigration reform. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 30
<p>Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona Amore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 30
<p>Mexican immigrant Antonio Lemus waits at a processing center after Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive operations officers entered his home to take him and his two brothers in for questioning as suspected illegal aliens in Santa Ana, California, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mexican immigrant Antonio Lemus waits at a processing center after Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugimore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Mexican immigrant Antonio Lemus waits at a processing center after Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive operations officers entered his home to take him and his two brothers in for questioning as suspected illegal aliens in Santa Ana, California, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, omore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
18 / 30
<p>Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of the Tijuana September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of the Tijuana September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
19 / 30
<p>Migrants from Latin America and Asia are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipment, near Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Mexico's state of Chiapas, in this photo released by Chiapas State Attorney General on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chiapas State Attorney General/Handout</p>

Migrants from Latin America and Asia are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Migrants from Latin America and Asia are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipment, near Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Mexico's state of Chiapas, in this photo released by Chiapas State Attorney General on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chiapas State Attorney General/Handout

Close
20 / 30
<p>Eight-year-old Saul looks out of the window of the apartment building where his mother Elvira Arrellano is staying a day after Elvira was deported from the United States after a long battle to try to stay in the country where her son was born, in Tijuana August 20, 2007. Saul travelled to Tijuana from Chicago to see his mother. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

Eight-year-old Saul looks out of the window of the apartment building where his mother Elvira Arrellano is more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Eight-year-old Saul looks out of the window of the apartment building where his mother Elvira Arrellano is staying a day after Elvira was deported from the United States after a long battle to try to stay in the country where her son was born, in Tijuana August 20, 2007. Saul travelled to Tijuana from Chicago to see his mother. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
21 / 30
<p>Migrants cover themselves from the rain with plastic bags while walking between trains in Ixtepec August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Migrants cover themselves from the rain with plastic bags while walking between trains in Ixtepec August 31more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Migrants cover themselves from the rain with plastic bags while walking between trains in Ixtepec August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
22 / 30
<p>U.S. Border Patrol agent Galen Huffman takes down the details of a group of illegal immigrants from Mexico arrested in the Altar Valley, Arizona, on January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor</p>

U.S. Border Patrol agent Galen Huffman takes down the details of a group of illegal immigrants from Mexico more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

U.S. Border Patrol agent Galen Huffman takes down the details of a group of illegal immigrants from Mexico arrested in the Altar Valley, Arizona, on January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

Close
23 / 30
<p>People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, Mexico November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, Mexico November 11, 2010. REUTERSmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, Mexico November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 30
<p>Men stripped to their underwear walk back into Mexico across the Rio Grande river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. Carrying their clothes in plastic bags the men were trying to swim into the U.S. when they spotted the U.S. Border Patrol watching them and then turned back. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Men stripped to their underwear walk back into Mexico across the Rio Grande river separating the U.S. and Mmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Men stripped to their underwear walk back into Mexico across the Rio Grande river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. Carrying their clothes in plastic bags the men were trying to swim into the U.S. when they spotted the U.S. Border Patrol watching them and then turned back. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
25 / 30
<p>A member of Mexican immigration group Beta checks the border wall between Mexico and the United States during a patrol in Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A member of Mexican immigration group Beta checks the border wall between Mexico and the United States durimore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A member of Mexican immigration group Beta checks the border wall between Mexico and the United States during a patrol in Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
26 / 30
<p>Migrants wash at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Migrants wash at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga January 7, 20more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Migrants wash at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
27 / 30
<p>Migrants rest at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga, January 7, 2011, before continuing their journey to the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Migrants rest at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga, January 7, 2more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Migrants rest at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga, January 7, 2011, before continuing their journey to the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
28 / 30
<p>Border Patrol Agent David Perkins (C) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. At left is Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Border Patrol Agent David Perkins (C) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after themore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Border Patrol Agent David Perkins (C) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. At left is Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
29 / 30
<p>Jorge Alverez of Mexico crosses the wall border between Mexico and Unites States at the beach of Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Jorge Alverez of Mexico crosses the wall border between Mexico and Unites States at the beach of Tijuana, Mmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Jorge Alverez of Mexico crosses the wall border between Mexico and Unites States at the beach of Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Plus-size beauty pageant

Plus-size beauty pageant

下一个

Plus-size beauty pageant

Plus-size beauty pageant

Sixteen women compete in the annual "Fat and Beautiful" beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

2012年 6月 19日
Plight of the Rohingyas

Plight of the Rohingyas

Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.

2012年 6月 19日
Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Indigenous tribes build a traditional village outside the "Rio +20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

2012年 6月 19日
Kate goes to camp

Kate goes to camp

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Expanding Horizons" Primary School Project, that aims to transform young people's lives through outdoor education.

2012年 6月 18日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐