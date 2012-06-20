Yoga in Times Square
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. The "Smore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Wednesday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New Ymore
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New Ymore
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTmore
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
Euro fan fever
Country supporters at Euro 2012.
Great British food
A menu of oddly named and sometimes oddly tasting traditional British dishes await adventurous diners visiting London for the Olympic Games.
Crossing the Mexico-US Border
A look at the lives of migrants and the quest to cross the Mexico-U.S. Border for a better life.
Plus-size beauty pageant
Sixteen women compete in the annual "Fat and Beautiful" beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 176 pounds (80 kilograms).
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.