Upper class Asia
Customized Mercedes-Benz SL600s, Luxury Crystal Benz, studded with 300,000 Swarovski crystal glass, are dismore
Customized Mercedes-Benz SL600s, Luxury Crystal Benz, studded with 300,000 Swarovski crystal glass, are displayed at the pavilion of custom car accessory company Garson/D.A.D at Tokyo Auto Salon 2010 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A sales assistant displays a gold accessory in the shape of Buddhist goddess Guanyin at a gold store in Jiumore
A sales assistant displays a gold accessory in the shape of Buddhist goddess Guanyin at a gold store in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, July 13, 2011. Reuters/China Daily
A fine and rare famille-rose "peach" vase, Tianqiuping, with a seal mark and period of Qianlong, which was more
A fine and rare famille-rose "peach" vase, Tianqiuping, with a seal mark and period of Qianlong, which was estimated to fetch 10.3 to 15.4 million dollars, is shown during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside more
An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A gold necklace creation for the 3rd AuDITIONS China gold jewellery design competition is displayed in Beijmore
A gold necklace creation for the 3rd AuDITIONS China gold jewellery design competition is displayed in Beijing April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman shops for handbags at a Gucci luxury boutique at the IFC Mall in Shanghai June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cmore
A woman shops for handbags at a Gucci luxury boutique at the IFC Mall in Shanghai June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vava, a three-year female dog, receives grooming at luxury pet care centre "Irion" in Seoul February 9, 201more
Vava, a three-year female dog, receives grooming at luxury pet care centre "Irion" in Seoul February 9, 2011. The centre, which has a hospital, luxury hotel, kindergarten, grooming room, training room and a store, all for pets, opened to cater to the rapidly increasing numbers of pet lovers in South Korea. The price of a room at the pet hotel ranges from $36 to $180 each day. REUTERS/Truth Leem
A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Jamore
A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Acker Merrall & Condit's President and Auction Director John Kapon poses with a lot of 70 "Four Centurimore
Acker Merrall & Condit's President and Auction Director John Kapon poses with a lot of 70 "Four Centuries of Chateau Lafite Rothschild" bottles, which includes bottles between 1799 and 2003, during a news conference in Hong Kong March 24, 2010. The lot was expected to fetch between $125,000 and $175,000 at a fine and rare wine auction in the city. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Luxurious high-rise residential apartments are seen at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district July 8, 2009. Rmore
Luxurious high-rise residential apartments are seen at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers sit at tables at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad in tmore
Customers sit at tables at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Foreign visitors walk past a watch brand advertisement at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 1more
Foreign visitors walk past a watch brand advertisement at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A worker displays a miniature 22 carat gold replica of the historic Taj Mahal at the India international jemore
A worker displays a miniature 22 carat gold replica of the historic Taj Mahal at the India international jewellery exhibition in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Babu
Mobile phones plated in stainless steel and 18-carat gold (top), with a price tag of HK$79,750 ($10,249) anmore
Mobile phones plated in stainless steel and 18-carat gold (top), with a price tag of HK$79,750 ($10,249) and HK$462,000 ($59,380) respectively, are shown at a luxury goods department store in Hong Kong October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A section of a restaurant overlooks Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Internatmore
A section of a restaurant overlooks Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A general view of yachts berthed at the One Degree 15 Marina Club is seen at Sentosa Cove in Singapore Aprimore
A general view of yachts berthed at the One Degree 15 Marina Club is seen at Sentosa Cove in Singapore April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A man looks at a Louis Vuitton rounded trunk 1865 (L) displayed for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at tmore
A man looks at a Louis Vuitton rounded trunk 1865 (L) displayed for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Renowned "Karat chef" Angelito Araneta Jr. places African diamonds on top of pearls to re-create his Guinesmore
Renowned "Karat chef" Angelito Araneta Jr. places African diamonds on top of pearls to re-create his Guiness World Record for most expensive sushi in Manila April 1, 2012. Araneta was recognized by the Guinness Book World of Records in June 2010 as the maker of the World's Most Expensive Sushi, costing 91,800 pesos (US$ 1,978.15) for five pieces. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A crystal stopper from a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute sits on a table at a launch more
A crystal stopper from a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute sits on a table at a launch ceremony for the release of the "62 Gun Salute" series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman smokes a cigarette at the Paramount ballroom, August 16, 2009. The Paramount originally opened in 1more
A woman smokes a cigarette at the Paramount ballroom, August 16, 2009. The Paramount originally opened in 1933 and was frequented by Shanghai's elite during the 30's. After the communists came to power in 1949 and the upper classes fell from grace, the hall was closed. The Paramount reopened in 2001 after massive renovations and now operates as a place with a taste of old Shanghai where locals, some in their 80's, come to dance in evenings and in the day. REUTERS/Nir Elias
精选图集
