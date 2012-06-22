版本:
Migrants in a Midwest town

<p>A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. There are approximately 900 immigrant workers from 34 countries employed in Beardstown at the Cargill meat packing plant and most are willing to work hard at just about anything for a better life in the United States. While both native community residents and immigrants agree that most people accept the newcomers, the beginnings were rocky and some problems remain. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>People place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A girl competing in the Little Queen lines up for judging at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A boy looks out though a store window in Beardstown, Illinois, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Yaneth Dominguez (3rd R) is crowned runner-up for Little Queen at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A man attends a Spanish church service at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A girl walks through a park in Beardstown, Illinois, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A girl swings at a pinata during the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Leslie Espinoza wears a traditional dress as she walks up the stairs to attend a Spanish church service at St. Alexius Catholic Church prior to going to a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Diego Flores is lifted up to play with a U.S. flag set up for a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A girl lines up to perform in a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A boy wearing a cowboy hat watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A woman is reflected on a window display as she enters a dress shop in Beardstown, Illinois, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Heber Zarade sits in the dugout as he watches his team play in a little league game in Beardstown, Illinois, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A girl attends a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A member of a performing Mariachi band "high-fives" children as they line up at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A boy watches his team play in a little league game in Beardstown, Illinois, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Leslie Espinozo (L) is crowned Little Queen at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Girls competing in the Little Queen line up for judging at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A man is reflected in a flag-draped window display as he walks with a girl in Beardstown, Illinois, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Children line up as they wait to perform in a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

