First heat wave of summer

<p>Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana </p>

Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

<p>Children play with a toy water gun after being sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Children play with a toy water gun after being sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A woman and children, wearing hats to escape the sun, cross a street near Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A woman and children, wearing hats to escape the sun, cross a street near Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Crews work on a billboard on a hot summer day in Somerville, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Crews work on a billboard on a hot summer day in Somerville, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Jose Sanchez Sr. and his son Jose Jr. cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Jose Sanchez Sr. and his son Jose Jr. cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Jim Pearmain, sitting in a wheelchair, cools off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Jim Pearmain, sitting in a wheelchair, cools off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Two girls cool off in the mist from a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Two girls cool off in the mist from a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A woman reads a book on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A woman reads a book on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>TV camera crew protect themselves from the sun during a stakeout at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana </p>

TV camera crew protect themselves from the sun during a stakeout at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

<p>Sophie Riviere refreshes herself at a sprinkler as she walks in the National Mall in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana</p>

Sophie Riviere refreshes herself at a sprinkler as she walks in the National Mall in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

<p>Timmy Doyle refreshes himself at a sprinkler as he passes by the Washington monument in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana </p>

Timmy Doyle refreshes himself at a sprinkler as he passes by the Washington monument in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

<p>A woman runs along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman runs along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An AmeriCorps member wipes his brow while working in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

An AmeriCorps member wipes his brow while working in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

