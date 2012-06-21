Mayflies mating
Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. Millions of mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every year. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) lands on a boat at the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) lands on a boat at the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man holds a long-tailed mayfly (Palingenia longicauda) at Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
A man holds a long-tailed mayfly (Palingenia longicauda) at Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012.
Long-tailed mayflies mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
