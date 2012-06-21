版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 11:25 BJT

Mayflies mating

<p>Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. Millions of mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every year. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 2more

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. Millions of mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every year. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
1 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 2more

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southemore

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southemore

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) lands on a boat at the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) lands on a boat at the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast more

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) lands on a boat at the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 8
<p>A man holds a long-tailed mayfly (Palingenia longicauda) at Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A man holds a long-tailed mayfly (Palingenia longicauda) at Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapmore

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

A man holds a long-tailed mayfly (Palingenia longicauda) at Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southemore

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
7 / 8
<p>Long-tailed mayflies mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Long-tailed mayflies mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20more

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

Long-tailed mayflies mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Upper class Asia

Upper class Asia

下一个

Upper class Asia

Upper class Asia

According to a recent study, Asia now has more millionaires than North America. Here's a look at luxury in the East.

2012年 6月 21日
Yoga in Times Square

Yoga in Times Square

Yoga participants celebrate the year's longest day during the "Solstice in Times Square" event.

2012年 6月 20日
Euro fan fever

Euro fan fever

Country supporters at Euro 2012.

2012年 6月 20日
Great British food

Great British food

A menu of oddly named and sometimes oddly tasting traditional British dishes await adventurous diners visiting London for the Olympic Games.

2012年 6月 19日

精选图集

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐