Comic book wedding
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart walk past a wall full of X-Men comic books before their wedding ceremonmore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart walk past a wall full of X-Men comic books before their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the first gay nuptials in the superhero world in a new edition from Marvel Comics. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Scott Everhart (L) and Jason Welker stand amid comic books before their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New more
Scott Everhart (L) and Jason Welker stand amid comic books before their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. Midtown Comics delayed the opening of its downtown store for the wedding of Everhart, a healthcare site manager from Columbus, Ohio, and 33-year-old architect Welker. The real-life nuptials, complete with a band, balloons and decorations, coincided with the comic book union of Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, who can move and fly at superhuman speed, and his long-term partner, Kyle, in the series Astonishing X-Men #51. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) adjusts the tie of Scott Everhart ahead of their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail smore
Jason Welker (L) adjusts the tie of Scott Everhart ahead of their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Scott Everhart and Jason Welker hold each other before exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop more
Scott Everhart and Jason Welker hold each other before exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic boomore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart pose with their bands on top of an X-Men comic book after exchanging wemore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart pose with their bands on top of an X-Men comic book after exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Friends and media photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart as they kiss during their wedding ceremonymore
Friends and media photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart as they kiss during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their weddimore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart prepare to cut a cake after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremomore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart prepare to cut a cake after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man cuts cake for guests after the wedding of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart at a comic book retail shopmore
A man cuts cake for guests after the wedding of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) photographs his partner Scott Everhart as he signs their marriage license after their weddmore
Jason Welker (L) photographs his partner Scott Everhart as he signs their marriage license after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A customer holds a copy of Astonishing X-Men #51 while standing in line to purchase the comic book at a commore
A customer holds a copy of Astonishing X-Men #51 while standing in line to purchase the comic book at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Friends photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail more
Friends photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The band FunikiJam plays at the wedding ceremony of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart (unseen) at a comic boomore
The band FunikiJam plays at the wedding ceremony of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart (unseen) at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart hold their drinks in front of comic books after their wedding ceremony more
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart hold their drinks in front of comic books after their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart are photographed through a glass casing containing comic book charactermore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart are photographed through a glass casing containing comic book characters after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
Mayflies mating
Millions of short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every...
Upper class Asia
According to a recent study, Asia now has more millionaires than North America. Here's a look at luxury in the East.
Yoga in Times Square
Yoga participants celebrate the year's longest day during the "Solstice in Times Square" event.
Euro fan fever
Country supporters at Euro 2012.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.