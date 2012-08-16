Life in Ecuador

Ecuadorean police officers stand over a submarine designed to carry drugs toward the United States, in San Lorenzo, northern Province of Esmeraldas July 2, 2010. Authorities discovered the 30-meter (98 foot)-long submarine being built near the country's Pacific Coast. For years, U.S. and South American law enforcement officials have battled semi-submersible craft that travel just below the surface to avoid detection and take cocaine to Central America for trans-shipment to the United States. REUTERS/Washinton Benalcazar/El Comercio