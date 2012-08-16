Life in Ecuador
An amateur bullfighter waves a cape infront of a bull during the La Octava de Montalvo parade at Juan Montalvo village in San Pedro, Cayambe, some 46 km (28.6 miles) north of Quito, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Colombian dancer Ivan Loaiza combs his hair before competing in the 3rd International Ecuador Salsa Congress at the House of Ecuadorian Culture in Quito, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews a large cloud of gas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
Children play on a street of Bastion neighborhood, in Guayaquil August 4, 2012. Bastion is a neighborhood populated with thousands of squatters. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Members of an Ecuadorian NGO for human hold up placards that read "Free Assange" outside the Foreign Affairs Ministry during a demonstration in support of Julian Assange in his asylum request to Ecuador, in Quito June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Tourists on a boat watch whales in Puerto Lopez, some 375km (233 miles) northwest of Quito July 29, 2012. Humpback whales migrate from the Antarctic to Ecuadorian coasts in this season. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Tourists look at a giant tortoise at Galapagos National Park in Santa Cruz, Ecuador September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadorean Indian woman is attended to in a new state bank in the Indian village where President Rafael Correa used to live, in Zumbahua, 120 km (75 miles) south of Quito, Ecuador September 24, 2008. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Supporters of Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa run from tear gas as they try to defend Correa in the hospital where he took refuge from the police, in Quito September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadorean worker washes bananas in a farm before packing them to be exported in Machala November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A bull with its horns set on fire prepares to charge at a spectator during the El Novillo de Bombas festival in Mira, some 175 km (109 miles) north of Quito February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Penitents from the "San Francisco" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Quito April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A photographer is silhouetted over a sculpture as he takes some photos in Quito March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A girl takes pictures of her parents with a tablet computer at the Carolina Park in Quito November 26, 2011 after an unseasonal snowfall. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Ecuador's LDU fans cheers for their team during their first leg final match against Argentina's Estudiantes de la Plata in the Recopa Cup at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, August, 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ecuadorean Huaorani man shows a hole in his ear during a protest against Petrobras Petroleum Company in Quito October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadoran waves a national flag while sitting on a chair to face riot police guarding Carondolet Palace from thousands of protesters opposed to President Lucio Gutierrez, in Quito, April 20, 2005. REUTERS/Henry Lapo
Ecuadorean biology student Rocio Paredes poses for a picture as she demonstrates how she conducts a survey off the San Cristobal island in Galapagos Islands August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Tourists pose beside burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Ecuadorean police officers stand over a submarine designed to carry drugs toward the United States, in San Lorenzo, northern Province of Esmeraldas July 2, 2010. Authorities discovered the 30-meter (98 foot)-long submarine being built near the country's Pacific Coast. For years, U.S. and South American law enforcement officials have battled semi-submersible craft that travel just below the surface to avoid detection and take...more
Former gold miner Carlos Guallas watches as police prepare to evict illegal miners in the Guanguiza minery area of Paquisha September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Fans of Ecuador's LDU cheer before their team's Copa Sudamericana first final soccer match against Universidad de Chile at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Melanie DiEgidio (R), 27, of the U.S., speaks with a visitor in her cell at the Women's Prison of Quito January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An anti-riot armored police vehicle patrols a street near the Ecuador Congress building as supporters of 57 fired congressmen and supporters of the sacking rally, in Quito March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers clean the windows of a building in Quito September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Marine iguanas rest on rocks at the Galapagos National Park on Santa Cruz Island September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
Ecuadorean workers clean up an oil waste pit owned by state petroleum company Petroecuador in Shushufindi, some 410 km (254 mi) east of Quito December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A doctor performs checks on a pregnant Ashuar Indian woman during a health campaign in Kapawi, some 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Quito October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A view shows the historic center in downtown Quito April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
