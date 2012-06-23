版本:
中国

Hunting hogs in Alabama

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
1 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
2 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
3 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
4 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
5 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
6 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
7 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
8 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
9 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
10 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
11 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
12 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
13 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
14 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
15 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
16 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
17 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
18 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
19 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
20 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
21 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
22 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
23 / 24
2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

2012年 6月 23日 星期六

Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
24 / 24

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama 分享
重新播放
下一个

Royal Ascot style

Royal Ascot style
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »