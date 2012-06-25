版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 00:40 BJT

Shanghai's super car show

<p>A man gets out of a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. The event drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners who are members of various Chinese sport car clubs racing against each other during the three-day event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A man gets out of a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. The event drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners who are members of various Chinese sport car clubs racing against each other during the three-day event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man gets out of a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A man gets out of a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman sits inside a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman sits inside a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man walks next to a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A man walks next to a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman puts on a helmet during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman puts on a helmet during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman takes a picture of herself inside a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman takes a picture of herself inside a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People stand next to a Koenigsegg during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

People stand next to a Koenigsegg during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits inside a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits inside a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model leans on a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

A model leans on a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama

下一个

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Fast, smart and dangerous, the wild boar was once the most prized hunter's catch in ancient Greece.

2012年 6月 23日
Royal Ascot style

Royal Ascot style

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

2012年 6月 23日
Cruise ships: fun and frustrations

Cruise ships: fun and frustrations

Cruise ships. They are floating cities of entertainment, but like any city they are also sometimes subject to disaster.

2012年 6月 23日
First heat wave of summer

First heat wave of summer

A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.

2012年 6月 23日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

