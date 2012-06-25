Shanghai's super car show
A man gets out of a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. The event drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners who are members of various Chinese sport car clubs racing against each other during the three-day event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man gets out of a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sits inside a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks next to a Porsche during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman puts on a helmet during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman takes a picture of herself inside a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand next to a Koenigsegg during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits inside a Ferrari during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model leans on a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
