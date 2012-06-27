版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 21:20 BJT

Queen meets ex-IRA chief

<p>People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
1 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave as they arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave as they arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Catmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave as they arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
2 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a twomore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 15
<p>Schoolchildren wave union flags as they wait for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Schoolchildren wave union flags as they wait for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to arrive for a service more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Schoolchildren wave union flags as they wait for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth waves after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Queen Elizabeth waves after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth waves after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
5 / 15
<p>Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson (C) and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (L) wait to meet Queen Elizabeth at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool</p>

Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson (C) and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (L) wait to more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson (C) and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (L) wait to meet Queen Elizabeth at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool

Close
6 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool</p>

Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by firsmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool

Close
7 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 15
<p>Armed police officers keep watch from the roof of the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Armed police officers keep watch from the roof of the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Catmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Armed police officers keep watch from the roof of the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man walks past graffitti painted on a wall in a nationalist area of north Belfast during Queen Elizabeth's two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man walks past graffitti painted on a wall in a nationalist area of north Belfast during Queen Elizabeth'more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

A man walks past graffitti painted on a wall in a nationalist area of north Belfast during Queen Elizabeth's two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth accepts flowers from members of the public after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Queen Elizabeth accepts flowers from members of the public after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth accepts flowers from members of the public after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 15
<p>Schoolchildren waves flags as they await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth to a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Schoolchildren waves flags as they await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth to a Service of Thanksgiving at Saimore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Schoolchildren waves flags as they await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth to a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
12 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth waves to members of the public as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Queen Elizabeth waves to members of the public as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth waves to members of the public as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 15
<p>Members of the public wait to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Members of the public wait to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Enniskillen on the firstmore

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Members of the public wait to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 15
<p>Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two more

2012年 6月 27日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.

2012年 6月 27日
Big Ben's name change

Big Ben's name change

Britain's landmark Big Ben clock tower will be renamed "Elizabeth Tower" to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne.

2012年 6月 26日
World's ugliest dog contest

World's ugliest dog contest

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested, takes the top prize.

2012年 6月 26日
Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

The 2012 Super Show in Shanghai drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners to race against each other.

2012年 6月 26日

精选图集

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐