Graduating, from prison
Guards stand near a decorated steel door during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the Georgemore
Guards stand near a decorated steel door during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction, share the responsibility for providing education to incarcerated men and women through the "East River Academy" on Rikers Island where inmates can earn their GED or High School diploma, and education staff assist in helping students to transition back to schools in the community upon their release. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Abdul Cornelius is embraced by his mother Regina (L-not seen) and his sisters Ruwhiy (L) and Afaaf (more
Inmate Abdul Cornelius is embraced by his mother Regina (L-not seen) and his sisters Ruwhiy (L) and Afaaf (back C) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Arisleida Duarte applauds as she and others receive their high school GED (General Equivalency Diplomore
Inmate Arisleida Duarte applauds as she and others receive their high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Guards stand next to inmates during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan more
Guards stand next to inmates during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalencymore
Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Arisleida Duarte (L) speaks with her lawyer Valentina Morales after she received her high school GEDmore
Inmate Arisleida Duarte (L) speaks with her lawyer Valentina Morales after she received her high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmates stand to receive their GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a high school graduation ceremony for imore
Inmates stand to receive their GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A female inmate shares a moment with a visitor (L) after earning her GED (General Equivalency Diploma) alonmore
A female inmate shares a moment with a visitor (L) after earning her GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Jamar Allah speaks to a visitor after he received his high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) more
Inmate Jamar Allah speaks to a visitor after he received his high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Female inmates walk in for a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Cemore
Female inmates walk in for a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Abdul Cornelius is hugged by his mother Regina (L) and his sisters (back) after receiving his GED (Gmore
Inmate Abdul Cornelius is hugged by his mother Regina (L) and his sisters (back) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inmate Jasmine Castrillo poses for a portrait with her most improved award and high school GED (General Equmore
Inmate Jasmine Castrillo poses for a portrait with her most improved award and high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Queen meets ex-IRA chief
The Queen shook the hand of former IRA commander Martin McGuinness for the first time, during her two day tour of Northern Ireland.
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
Big Ben's name change
Britain's landmark Big Ben clock tower will be renamed "Elizabeth Tower" to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne.
World's ugliest dog contest
Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested, takes the top prize.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.