Inside Mexico

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. The majority of Mexican female lucha libre wrestlers are housewives and part-time wrestlers. Lucha libre wrestlers wear masks and fight as fictional characters in the ring to remain anonymous to fans. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso