2012年 6月 28日

Tablet wars

<p>A spectator holds up a tablet computer to take a photograph of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event in Culver City, California July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

A spectator holds up a tablet computer to take a photograph of Britain's Prince William and his wife Cathermore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A spectator holds up a tablet computer to take a photograph of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event in Culver City, California July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2more

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>The Apple "iPad", a new tablet computing device, sits on display after its launch event in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White </p>

The Apple "iPad", a new tablet computing device, sits on display after its launch event in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

The Apple "iPad", a new tablet computing device, sits on display after its launch event in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

<p>Justin Muhlbeier, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reads his an e-book on his tablet during staging at a compound of Afghan security forces before a mission in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Justin Muhlbeier, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4thmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Justin Muhlbeier, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reads his an e-book on his tablet during staging at a compound of Afghan security forces before a mission in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna May 17, 2011.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A protester reads from his iPad as protesters gather during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A protester reads from his iPad as protesters gather during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A protester reads from his iPad as protesters gather during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Thai couple Orasri (L), 80, and her husband, Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, smile next to instructor Suteera Chamlongsupaluck during a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai couple Orasri (L), 80, and her husband, Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, smile next to instructor Suteera Chammore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Thai couple Orasri (L), 80, and her husband, Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, smile next to instructor Suteera Chamlongsupaluck during a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>A woman films with her iPad as she stands next to a fishing boat near demonstrators forming a human chain around Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) to commemorate the 15M movement in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A woman films with her iPad as she stands next to a fishing boat near demonstrators forming a human chain amore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A woman films with her iPad as she stands next to a fishing boat near demonstrators forming a human chain around Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) to commemorate the 15M movement in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A transvestite performer inspects her make-up using a tablet computer before going on stage at the Tiffany's Show in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A transvestite performer inspects her make-up using a tablet computer before going on stage at the Tiffany'more

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A transvestite performer inspects her make-up using a tablet computer before going on stage at the Tiffany's Show in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Apple Inc's latest tablet computer, the new iPad, (R) and its predecessor, the iPad 2, are pictured with a thermal camera in Berlin March 22, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, or up to 13 degrees F (8 degrees C) hotter than the previous iPad under similar conditions, according to news reports on March 20, 2012 citing a test run by influential reviewer Consumer Reports. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Apple Inc's latest tablet computer, the new iPad, (R) and its predecessor, the iPad 2, are pictured with a more

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Apple Inc's latest tablet computer, the new iPad, (R) and its predecessor, the iPad 2, are pictured with a thermal camera in Berlin March 22, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, or up to 13 degrees F (8 degrees C) hotter than the previous iPad under similar conditions, according to news reports on March 20, 2012 citing a test run by influential reviewer Consumer Reports. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousand police officers will receive portable field computers, equipped with features that will assist them with their work, assembled at this factory, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousandmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousand police officers will receive portable field computers, equipped with features that will assist them with their work, assembled at this factory, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A robot moves while being controlled by a tablet computer app via bluetooth during the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 10, 2012. The robot, claimed by the Hong Kong manufacturer to be the first toy to be controlled by bluetooth as compared to infra-red technology used in such toys in the past, which requires an extra device to be attached to the smartphone or tablet, is expected to sell between $200 and $250. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A robot moves while being controlled by a tablet computer app via bluetooth during the Hong Kong Toys and Gmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A robot moves while being controlled by a tablet computer app via bluetooth during the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 10, 2012. The robot, claimed by the Hong Kong manufacturer to be the first toy to be controlled by bluetooth as compared to infra-red technology used in such toys in the past, which requires an extra device to be attached to the smartphone or tablet, is expected to sell between $200 and $250. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of hersmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A woman holds an iPad as she makes a phone call at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A woman holds an iPad as she makes a phone call at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 22, 2012.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A woman holds an iPad as she makes a phone call at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A Motorola Xoom tablet is displayed during the first day of the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A Motorola Xoom tablet is displayed during the first day of the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2011.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A Motorola Xoom tablet is displayed during the first day of the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally againmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Smore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A member of the public uses his tablet computer to film as Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in a walkabout from Windsor Castle to the Guildhall in Windsor in southern England April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A member of the public uses his tablet computer to film as Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in a walkabmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A member of the public uses his tablet computer to film as Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in a walkabout from Windsor Castle to the Guildhall in Windsor in southern England April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event atmore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A man uses his tablet to record Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, as he makes his speech during an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Annual Governing Council in Rome February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

A man uses his tablet to record Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as he makemore

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

A man uses his tablet to record Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as he makes his speech during an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Annual Governing Council in Rome February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Models present creations from Blue Man's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from Blue Man's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2012.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Models present creations from Blue Man's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Local and mainland Chinese university students playing the role of Foxconn workers hold paper cutouts of Apple iPads during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Local and mainland Chinese university students playing the role of Foxconn workers hold paper cutouts of Apple iPads during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Local and mainland Chinese university students playing the role of Foxconn workers hold paper cutouts of Apple iPads during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Two women stand behind an e-book at the of Frankfurt book fair October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele </p>

Two women stand behind an e-book at the of Frankfurt book fair October 14, 2009.

2012年 6月 28日 星期四

Two women stand behind an e-book at the of Frankfurt book fair October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

