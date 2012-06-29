版本:
中国

Hong Kong: 15 years later

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A lone sampan floats by barges inside a typhoon shelter in Victoria harbor June 22, 1997 as a low mist covers the skyscrapers of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A lone sampan floats by barges inside a typhoon shelter in Victoria harbor June 22, 1997 as a low mist covers the skyscrapers of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Artists from China install wax figures of late Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Hong Kong Museum of History, June 30, 1998 one day before the first anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule. The scene, entitled "The Historic Moment", depicts the talks between the two leaders on September 14, 1982 in Beijing on the subject of China resuming the exercise...more

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Artists from China install wax figures of late Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Hong Kong Museum of History, June 30, 1998 one day before the first anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule. The scene, entitled "The Historic Moment", depicts the talks between the two leaders on September 14, 1982 in Beijing on the subject of China resuming the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. REUTERS/Larry Chan

Close
2 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops sit in rows as they listen to speeches in the south China economic boom town of Shenzhen, June 30, 1997, during a farewell ceremony before crossing the border into Hong Kong July 1. REUTERS/Larry Chan

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops sit in rows as they listen to speeches in the south China economic boom town of Shenzhen, June 30, 1997, during a farewell ceremony before crossing the border into Hong Kong July 1. REUTERS/Larry Chan

Close
3 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong in central Hong Kong celebrate in the streets the handover of sovereignty to China at the stroke of midnight July 1, Bobby Yip. The handover of Hong Kong ends 156 years of British colonial rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong in central Hong Kong celebrate in the streets the handover of sovereignty to China at the stroke of midnight July 1, Bobby Yip. The handover of Hong Kong ends 156 years of British colonial rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A general view of the handover ceremony showing the Chinese flag (L) flying after the Union flag (R) was lowered July 1, 1997. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A general view of the handover ceremony showing the Chinese flag (L) flying after the Union flag (R) was lowered July 1, 1997. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Close
5 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Fireworks explode over the sky-line of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour June 30 to mark the end of Britain's colonial rule in the territory. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Fireworks explode over the sky-line of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour June 30 to mark the end of Britain's colonial rule in the territory. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Close
6 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Visitors at the Peak view Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Visitors at the Peak view Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
7 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A mourner wearing a mask to ward off SARS hides under an umbrella during the funeral of SARS doctor Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A mourner wearing a mask to ward off SARS hides under an umbrella during the funeral of SARS doctor Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Worshippers clean the graves of their ancestors at a cemetery during Chung Yeung festival in Hong Kong October 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Worshippers clean the graves of their ancestors at a cemetery during Chung Yeung festival in Hong Kong October 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
9 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Participants compete during a dragon boat race at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port to celebrate the Tuen Ng or dragon boat festival in Hong Kong June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Participants compete during a dragon boat race at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port to celebrate the Tuen Ng or dragon boat festival in Hong Kong June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
10 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Participants eat dumplings as they compete in the semi-final of the "Stomach of the World" eating contest in Hong Kong August 13, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Participants eat dumplings as they compete in the semi-final of the "Stomach of the World" eating contest in Hong Kong August 13, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
11 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Cosplayers dressed up as characters from Japanese comic "Konjiki no Gash" pose as they take photos in front of the harbour view outside the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Cosplayers dressed up as characters from Japanese comic "Konjiki no Gash" pose as they take photos in front of the harbour view outside the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
12 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A bartender carries glasses at a booth during the 'Vinexpo Asia-Pacific 2006' in Hong Kong May 23, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A bartender carries glasses at a booth during the 'Vinexpo Asia-Pacific 2006' in Hong Kong May 23, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
13 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Cosplayers dressed up as characters from the movies "Star Wars" and "Batman" pose during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Cosplayers dressed up as characters from the movies "Star Wars" and "Batman" pose during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
14 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison soldiers rehearse a flag-raising ceremony at Hong Kong's Happy Valley race track June 25, 2007 as part of the preparations for the upcoming 10th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison soldiers rehearse a flag-raising ceremony at Hong Kong's Happy Valley race track June 25, 2007 as part of the preparations for the upcoming 10th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A wax figure of Deng Xiaoping, the late Chinese leader, is exhibited at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A wax figure of Deng Xiaoping, the late Chinese leader, is exhibited at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
16 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Will 'The Gunner' Sirret from Interactive Brokers takes part in a boxing fight at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Will 'The Gunner' Sirret from Interactive Brokers takes part in a boxing fight at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
17 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A general view of Hong Kong's West Kowloon, September 12, 2007, which is planned to be built into a multi-billion dollar harborfront cultural project. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A general view of Hong Kong's West Kowloon, September 12, 2007, which is planned to be built into a multi-billion dollar harborfront cultural project. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
18 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A policeman walks past a banner from the France's press freedom activist group "Reporters Sans Frontieres" (Reporters Without Borders) in front of the Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A policeman walks past a banner from the France's press freedom activist group "Reporters Sans Frontieres" (Reporters Without Borders) in front of the Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
19 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Yoshiaki Oiwa of Japan rides Gorgeous George during the equestrian eventing show jumping competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Hong Kong August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Yoshiaki Oiwa of Japan rides Gorgeous George during the equestrian eventing show jumping competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Hong Kong August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A tourist poses in front of a statue of Bruce Lee on the Avenue of Stars along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A tourist poses in front of a statue of Bruce Lee on the Avenue of Stars along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu

Close
21 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
23 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
24 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland China for recycling, in Hong Kong on Earth Day April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland China for recycling, in Hong Kong on Earth Day April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
25 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A man walks past a banner, printed with a photo of a man standing in front of tanks during the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A man walks past a banner, printed with a photo of a man standing in front of tanks during the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
26 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009, to mark the 20th anniversary of the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009, to mark the 20th anniversary of the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
27 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival in Hong Kong February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival in Hong Kong February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
28 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam

Close
29 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on a misty day December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on a misty day December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
30 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
31 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
32 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
33 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2007 to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2007 to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
34 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
35 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
36 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule beds inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule beds inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
37 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
38 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg/Handout

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg/Handout

Close
39 / 40
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
40 / 40

Hong Kong: 15 years later

Hong Kong: 15 years later 分享
重新播放
下一个

Addicted to the needle

Addicted to the needle
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »